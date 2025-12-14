Government closes Highway 224 as Thailand–Cambodia clashes intensify

The government has ordered the closure of Highway 224 in Buri Ram and parts of Highway 3 in Trat as border clashes escalate, while evacuating more than 80,000 people to shelters.

As unrest along the Thailand–Cambodia border has intensified over recent days, the Thai government is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed all relevant agencies to coordinate assistance for affected residents, Airin Phuntharit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said on Sunday.

Urgent mission: evacuating vulnerable groups and ensuring transport at shelters

Airin said the government’s top priority is public safety, including evacuating vulnerable groups and ensuring transport links for people staying in shelters. 

The Transport Ministry has been tasked with supporting provincial authorities and security agencies to deliver faster, more targeted assistance in affected border provinces.

 

Situation updates and assistance by province

Clashes have affected several border provinces, with the following measures reported.

Buri Ram: route closures and evacuation of vulnerable groups

  • Clashes were reported in Ban Kruat district, in the Chong Sai Taku area.
  • Evacuations were ordered for residents in Ban Kruat and Lahan Sai districts.
  • Highway 224 (Ban Kruat–Lahan Sai–Phanom Dong Rak) has been closed for safety reasons.
  • The Buri Ram Provincial Transport Office has provided 10 vehicles to evacuate vulnerable people to medical facilities and shelters.

Surin: more than 80,000 evacuees

  • The situation remains tense across multiple border areas.
  • More than 80,000 people have moved to temporary shelters at 145 locations.
  • The Surin Provincial Transport Office has deployed staff and vehicles to support shelters, working with partners to ensure safety and boost morale.

Trat: temporary road closure and relocation of highway staff

  • The Department of Highways reported that stray rounds landed on Highway 3 along the Trat River–Hat Lek section, prompting temporary closures of some stretches.
  • Security agencies have evacuated residents from border areas into Trat town.
  • The Trat Highway District has relocated highway units in high-risk areas (Laem Klat, Chang Thun and Dan Chumphon) to operate from safer locations.

Government vows full support until situation stabilises

Airin said all agencies have been told to provide continuous updates. For transport operations, routes and services are being adjusted to reflect on-the-ground conditions, while support continues for evacuations and shelters across affected provinces.

She added that the government will stand with border communities and provide full protection until the situation returns to normal.

 

