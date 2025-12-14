Government closes Highway 224 as Thailand–Cambodia clashes intensify

As unrest along the Thailand–Cambodia border has intensified over recent days, the Thai government is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed all relevant agencies to coordinate assistance for affected residents, Airin Phuntharit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said on Sunday.
Urgent mission: evacuating vulnerable groups and ensuring transport at shelters
Airin said the government’s top priority is public safety, including evacuating vulnerable groups and ensuring transport links for people staying in shelters.
The Transport Ministry has been tasked with supporting provincial authorities and security agencies to deliver faster, more targeted assistance in affected border provinces.
Situation updates and assistance by province
Clashes have affected several border provinces, with the following measures reported.
Buri Ram: route closures and evacuation of vulnerable groups
Surin: more than 80,000 evacuees
Trat: temporary road closure and relocation of highway staff
Government vows full support until situation stabilises
Airin said all agencies have been told to provide continuous updates. For transport operations, routes and services are being adjusted to reflect on-the-ground conditions, while support continues for evacuations and shelters across affected provinces.
She added that the government will stand with border communities and provide full protection until the situation returns to normal.