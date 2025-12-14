Government closes Highway 224 as Thailand–Cambodia clashes intensify

As unrest along the Thailand–Cambodia border has intensified over recent days, the Thai government is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed all relevant agencies to coordinate assistance for affected residents, Airin Phuntharit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said on Sunday.

Urgent mission: evacuating vulnerable groups and ensuring transport at shelters

Airin said the government’s top priority is public safety, including evacuating vulnerable groups and ensuring transport links for people staying in shelters.

The Transport Ministry has been tasked with supporting provincial authorities and security agencies to deliver faster, more targeted assistance in affected border provinces.