Thailand to block Gulf to halt oil, military supplies to Cambodia

2.1 Propose that the NSC consider using NSC mechanisms to direct maritime agencies under the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) to:

2.1.1 Secure an NSC resolution to announce measures suspending the transport of fuel and military supplies to Cambodia.

2.1.2 Require agencies under Thai-MECC to escalate measures under Section 27, paragraphs 2 and 3, to integrate control and surveillance mechanisms over commercial vessels, fishing vessels, and fishing-support vessels. This shall cover Thai vessels and maritime operators that directly or indirectly own vessels, or are owners, executives, or managers of fleets engaged in international transport and trade, and that are suspected of smuggling and exporting fuel or military supplies to Cambodia.

2.1.3 Consider declaring the territorial waters surrounding Cambodian ports as a high-risk area.