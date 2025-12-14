Thailand to block Gulf to halt oil, military supplies to Cambodia

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2025

The Chiefs of Staff have ordered a Gulf of Thailand blockade to stop fuel and military supplies being shipped to Cambodia, and to designate waters around Cambodian ports as a high-risk area.

An urgent letter from the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters and the Military Command Centre, dated Sunday, December 14, states:

  1. To ensure Thai military operations are effective and achieve their intended objectives, a meeting of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff on December 12 resolved to take action against Thai vessels and/or Thai operators using Thai vessels, or vessels registered under other nationalities, that transport and export fuel or military supplies to Cambodia by sea. The aim is to restrict and reduce Cambodia’s capacity and capabilities to threaten Thailand.
     
  2. In line with Item 1, and to ensure the measures can be implemented smoothly and in a timely manner in response to the situation, the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters and the Military Command Centre request that the Defence Ministry Operations Centre consider urgently submitting the matter for discussion at a National Security Council (NSC) meeting, with the following operational approach:

2.1 Propose that the NSC consider using NSC mechanisms to direct maritime agencies under the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) to:

2.1.1 Secure an NSC resolution to announce measures suspending the transport of fuel and military supplies to Cambodia.

2.1.2 Require agencies under Thai-MECC to escalate measures under Section 27, paragraphs 2 and 3, to integrate control and surveillance mechanisms over commercial vessels, fishing vessels, and fishing-support vessels. This shall cover Thai vessels and maritime operators that directly or indirectly own vessels, or are owners, executives, or managers of fleets engaged in international transport and trade, and that are suspected of smuggling and exporting fuel or military supplies to Cambodia.

2.1.3 Consider declaring the territorial waters surrounding Cambodian ports as a high-risk area.

 

