Thai armed forces say Cambodia did not cease fire; estimate 221 Cambodian troops killed

Thailand says it has not rejected talks, but wants hostile actions to end first

“Thailand has not rejected talks or diplomacy. However, in recent efforts, negotiations could not proceed because Cambodia was not ready to negotiate and the threat remains. We need Cambodia to end its hostile actions first in order to move towards genuine negotiations. Thailand has also asked the international community to understand the real situation on the ground to protect civilians, reduce tensions, and respect state sovereignty,” Surasant said.

Army says Prasat Khana area in Surin under Thai control

Col Ritcha Suksuwanont, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, said areas seized and controlled by the army had not changed significantly.

He added that Thai troops had taken full control of the Prasat Khana area in Surin, saying it was found Cambodian troops had used the historical site on Thai territory as a military base and dug trenches, which he said violated international principles on protecting historical sites.

Thai army cites casualty estimate and equipment destroyed

Ritcha said the army estimated 221 Cambodian troops had been killed since clashes erupted on December 8, 2025.

He said Thai forces had also destroyed 51 Cambodian military bases, one BM-21 rocket launcher, 10 tanks, nine armoured vehicles, four anti-aircraft guns, seven artillery and mortar guns, five anti-drone systems, 68 drones and three cell towers.

He added that the army continues to pursue two operational objectives: (1) to re-establish the border line that it says was encroached upon, and (2) to degrade Cambodia’s military capability so it is rendered ineffective, including personnel, weaponry, military positions and supporting infrastructure.

Navy says Thai forces retook Ban Cham Rat in Trat

Capt Nara Khunthotham, assistant spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said Ban Cham Rat in Trat province—an area under the Navy’s responsibility—was a key objective that Thai forces had been trying to retake after what he described as long-standing Cambodian encroachment.

He said Thai forces regained control of the area with earlier air support from the Royal Thai Air Force, followed by a ground manoeuvre by Marine units. He said Cambodian forces responded with heavy fire, but Thai forces ultimately re-established security and raised the national flag to demonstrate Thailand’s sovereignty over the area.

“I want to stress that this point is Thai sovereign territory that Cambodia invaded from the outset. Thailand has retaken it, but Cambodia’s retaliatory attacks have not eased. Cambodia continues to launch attacks, and Thai forces must continue operations to contain the ongoing threat from the opposing side,” Capt Nara said.

Curfew in Trat

Capt Nara said the curfew announced in Trat was necessary for public safety. Residents who need to leave their homes during curfew hours can seek permission and explain their reasons to officials, he said, adding that authorities would listen and provide assistance.

