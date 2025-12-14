Anwar message did not call for Thailand–Cambodia ceasefire, says Anutin

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul posted on his personal Facebook page on Sunday, sharing a message he said he received from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to address reports claiming Anwar had asked Thailand and Cambodia to agree to a ceasefire.
Anutin said Anwar’s message made clear there was no instruction and no agreement for a ceasefire.
Anutin quoted Anwar as writing:
“Dear PM Anutin
My statement #DID #NOT mention ceasefire
I merely said - my suggestion to cease any provocations from 10pm.
I didn’t say that both parties have agreed.”
Anutin added: The above statement was sent to me from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim yesterday. This clearly proves that there was no plan nor agreement by Thai Government to ceasefire with our enemy as of 10pm last night.
Thailand stands firm with our determination to preserve, protect and defend integrity of our land and our people at all cost, he concluded.
The clarification came amid heightened tensions along the Thailand–Cambodia border, as the public closely watches the Thai government’s stance on third-party roles in proposing ways to reduce the conflict.
The government has reiterated that all actions will be guided by Thailand’s national interests and sovereignty.