“Anutin” insists there is no ceasefire deal after Anwar posts call for a 10pm halt to fighting tonight

Speaking at RTAF Wing 6, Anutin said there had been no talks on such an arrangement, and stressed again that the public should rely on information from the military’s twice-daily briefings. Other sources, he said, should not be used as a reference.

Asked whether he had spoken to Anwar beforehand, Anutin said they had been in contact throughout the situation, but at no point had Anwar said there needed to be any ceasefire agreement or related action.

On the military’s position, Anutin said he had spent the afternoon with Lt General Chaiyapruek Duangprapat, the Royal Thai Army Chief of Staff, and that operations were being carried out according to the plan already in place.

As for Cambodia’s response to Anwar’s pressure to stop fighting today, Anutin said that any commitment to do anything would require proper discussions, and a clear, sincere stance on ending clashes or attacks against each other.

He reiterated that Thailand is the side whose sovereignty has been violated, and that Thailand’s response has been an act of self-defence—to protect sovereignty and the public—sending a message that Cambodia must not harm Thailand. While Thailand is demonstrating it is defending its sovereignty, he said, no one can dictate that the two sides should stop fighting at 10pm and “each pull back”. By common sense, he said, that is not realistic. If there is to be a genuine ceasefire, Cambodia must present the proposal directly to Thailand, not have another country’s leader speak on its behalf. If either side wants to end the dispute, he said, it must be proposed by one side to the other.