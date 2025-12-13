Hun Manet urges Anwar and Trump to help halt border clashes, wants satellite proof of who fired first

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Friday (December 12) that he has held telephone talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump to seek ways to end the fighting between Thailand and Cambodia and to encourage both sides to return to implementing the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration.

In a Facebook post, Hun Manet said he spoke with Anwar Ibrahim on December 11, and with Donald Trump on the night of December 12, with both conversations focusing on achieving a ceasefire and restoring peaceful dialogue between the two neighbours.

Hun Manet said he had thanked both leaders for their continued efforts to support long-term peace between Cambodia and Thailand, and reaffirmed that Cambodia remains committed to resolving disputes by peaceful means, in line with the spirit of the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration.

Referring to the afternoon clash on December 7, 2025, which triggered the latest round of hostilities between the two countries, Hun Manet said he had proposed that the United States and Malaysia use their military and intelligence capabilities – such as satellite imagery taken at the time of the incident and in the 24 hours that followed – to determine clearly which side fired first.

He said he believed this approach would be the simplest and most transparent way to establish the facts, and stressed that Cambodia is fully prepared to cooperate should such an investigation be deemed necessary.