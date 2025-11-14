Anwar reaches out to Anutin and Hun Manet, offering to resume mediator role

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim contacted his Thai and Cambodian counterparts – Anutin Charnvirakul and Hun Manet – on Thursday in the wake of the latest border tension, reaffirming Malaysia’s readiness to continue its role as a facilitator in guiding both countries towards a peaceful resolution.
His statement on Facebook reads as follows:
I spoke with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to discuss the latest developments in the peace efforts following the recent incident along their shared border.
Both leaders provided positive feedback and reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution, in line with the understandings agreed under the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord.
I reiterated Malaysia’s position that the friendship and ceasefire between both countries must be further strengthened in accordance with the agreement concluded in Kuala Lumpur last month. I also conveyed Malaysia’s readiness to continue playing our role as a facilitator in charting this path towards peace.
Both Prime Ministers expressed their appreciation for Malaysia’s stance and the responsibility we shoulder not only as ASEAN Chair, but also as a friend and close neighbour committed to regional peace.
May both nations continue to demonstrate the resolve and courage needed to restore stability along the border, for lasting peace in the region and the safety of their people.