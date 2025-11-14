Anwar reaches out to Anutin and Hun Manet, offering to resume mediator role

I spoke with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to discuss the latest developments in the peace efforts following the recent incident along their shared border.

Both leaders provided positive feedback and reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution, in line with the understandings agreed under the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord.

I reiterated Malaysia’s position that the friendship and ceasefire between both countries must be further strengthened in accordance with the agreement concluded in Kuala Lumpur last month. I also conveyed Malaysia’s readiness to continue playing our role as a facilitator in charting this path towards peace.