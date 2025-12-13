TMD warns of thundershowers, rough seas and changing weather as new high-pressure system approaches Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that a low-pressure cell is covering the lower Andaman Sea, while a moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the upper Gulf of Thailand, the upper South, and the upper Andaman Sea. This pattern will bring thundershowers to the South.
Winds and waves in the lower Gulf are expected to reach around 2 metres, and 1-2 metres in the upper Gulf, rising to over 2 metres in areas with thundershowers. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorms.
Over upper Thailand, easterly winds are prevailing, while a westerly trough from Myanmar is moving across the upper North of Thailand and upper Laos, bringing isolated showers and thundershowers.
At the same time, another high-pressure system from China has extended into southern China and is expected to cover the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea by tomorrow (December 14). It is then forecast to spread over most of upper Thailand, excluding the South, in the following period.
The TMD advises people in upper Thailand to take care of their health due to changeable weather and to beware of thundershowers. Farmers are urged to take precautions to prevent damage to crops from rain, wind and shifting conditions.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool with scattered rain/thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, and Phitsanulok. Minimum temperature 17-21 °C. Maximum temperature 25-31 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 7-15 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
Northeast: Morning cool with isolated rain/thundershowers mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, and Udon Thani. After that, 1-3 °C drop in temperature with strong wind. Minimum temperature 17-22 °C. Maximum temperature 27-34 °C. Cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 12-18 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.
Central: Morning cool with isolated rain mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, and Kanchanaburi. Minimum temperature 19-22 °C. Maximum temperature 27-32 °C. Easterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
East: Morning cool with isolated light rain. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Easterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkha, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 19-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. From Chumphon northward: Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershower. From Surat Thani southward: Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershower.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C Maximum temperature 30-32 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre, above 1 metre offshore and above 2 metres in thundershower.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Morning cool with isolated light rain. Minimum temperature 21-23 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Easterly winds 10-20 km/hr.