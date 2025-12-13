TMD warns of thundershowers, rough seas and changing weather as new high-pressure system approaches Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that a low-pressure cell is covering the lower Andaman Sea, while a moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the upper Gulf of Thailand, the upper South, and the upper Andaman Sea. This pattern will bring thundershowers to the South.

Winds and waves in the lower Gulf are expected to reach around 2 metres, and 1-2 metres in the upper Gulf, rising to over 2 metres in areas with thundershowers. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorms.

Over upper Thailand, easterly winds are prevailing, while a westerly trough from Myanmar is moving across the upper North of Thailand and upper Laos, bringing isolated showers and thundershowers.

At the same time, another high-pressure system from China has extended into southern China and is expected to cover the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea by tomorrow (December 14). It is then forecast to spread over most of upper Thailand, excluding the South, in the following period.

The TMD advises people in upper Thailand to take care of their health due to changeable weather and to beware of thundershowers. Farmers are urged to take precautions to prevent damage to crops from rain, wind and shifting conditions.