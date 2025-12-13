Guns still blazing as Thai–Cambodian border war enters Day 6 despite Trump call

Artillery and rocket fire continued to pound the Thai–Cambodian border early on December 13, 2025, underscoring how far reality on the ground is from diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting.

The border conflict has now entered its sixth day, with tensions at their highest level in decades. This is despite the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia having held separate phone calls with US President Donald Trump, in which they discussed ways to stop the renewed hostilities.

Reporters on the ground in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, said that throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning the sound of heavy artillery, small-arms fire and BM-21 rockets echoed along the frontier, with Thai and Cambodian forces trading fire across the border.

Far from quietening, the bombardment along the Kantharalak sector appears to directly challenge high-level diplomatic appeals for calm, as the world continues to watch whether the latest diplomatic push can bring any real change to the battlefield.

Photo / reference: Sopon Susena, NationPhoto