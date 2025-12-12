Thai F-16s hit Cambodian bunkers in Trat, army says 165 Cambodian troops killed

The Royal Thai Armed Forces have used F-16 fighter jets to strike Cambodian bunker positions in Trat province and say they have now brought several previously invaded border areas back under control, while claiming that at least 165 Cambodian soldiers have been killed.

Defence Ministry spokesman Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri on Friday gave an update on the Thai-Cambodian situation from Thursday night (December 11) through to Friday (December 12).

He said the Foreign Affairs Ministry is continuing to work with the Cambodian side to secure the return of Thai nationals from Cambodia, but added that Phnom Penh has so far failed to cooperate with Thailand’s requests.

On military operations, the 2nd Army Area has confirmed that Thai forces now have full control of Sam Tae, Chong Chom, Chong Prue and Chong Rayi, while the 1st Army Area has secured Ban Nong Ya Kaew.

In the Chong An Ma and Chong Khana sectors, where Prasat Khana is located, Thai troops have established partial control.

In the area around Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin province, Surasan said Thai forces have destroyed many attacking positions and military bases surrounding the site. However, difficult terrain has slowed efforts to bring the entire area under firm control, and operations are continuing.