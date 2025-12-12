Thai F-16s hit Cambodian bunkers in Trat, army says 165 Cambodian troops killed

The Royal Thai Armed Forces have used F-16 fighter jets to strike Cambodian bunker positions in Trat province and say they have now brought several previously invaded border areas back under control, while claiming that at least 165 Cambodian soldiers have been killed.
Defence Ministry spokesman Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri on Friday gave an update on the Thai-Cambodian situation from Thursday night (December 11) through to Friday (December 12).
He said the Foreign Affairs Ministry is continuing to work with the Cambodian side to secure the return of Thai nationals from Cambodia, but added that Phnom Penh has so far failed to cooperate with Thailand’s requests.
On military operations, the 2nd Army Area has confirmed that Thai forces now have full control of Sam Tae, Chong Chom, Chong Prue and Chong Rayi, while the 1st Army Area has secured Ban Nong Ya Kaew.
In the Chong An Ma and Chong Khana sectors, where Prasat Khana is located, Thai troops have established partial control.
In the area around Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin province, Surasan said Thai forces have destroyed many attacking positions and military bases surrounding the site. However, difficult terrain has slowed efforts to bring the entire area under firm control, and operations are continuing.
At Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo province, the Burapha Task Force reported that Thai forces managed to take control on December 9. But Cambodian troops then launched heavy, sustained attacks that night, wounding several Thai soldiers and forcing commanders to judge that the area was not yet secure enough to hold.
The Thai side has since adjusted its defensive line and the Burapha Task Force is working to regain control of the area.
Surasan said the Royal Thai Air Force had supported operations by deploying F-16 fighter jets to strike three houses in Chamrak subdistrict, Mueang district, Trat province, after reconnaissance detected trench-digging and the construction of underground bunkers there.
He said the strikes were aimed at destroying Cambodian bunkers and neutralising them as threats, paving the way for Thai forces to move in and seize the area.
Intelligence reports, he added, show that Cambodia has continued reinforcing its troops in multiple zones, confirming that it remains an active threat and leaving Thailand with no choice but to continue military operations.
Thai losses so far stand at nine soldiers killed, with no additional fatalities reported between Thursday night and Friday morning. A total of 190 Thai soldiers have been wounded.
On the Cambodian side, Surasan said Thai forces have so far destroyed nine armoured vehicles and tanks, 68 drones, one anti-drone system, three communications masts and one BM-21 multiple rocket launcher system.
He said Thailand can confirm that no fewer than 165 Cambodian soldiers have been killed to date.