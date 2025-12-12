Cambodia keeps reinforcing troops and weapons as border clashes grind on

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2025

Second Army warns Thai–Cambodian border clashes are far from over, saying Cambodia is reinforcing troops and weapons while rocket and artillery fire continues.

In its situation report for December 12, 2025 at 9am, the Second Army Operations Centre said that from 6pm on December 11 through the night into early morning, Cambodian troops remained deployed along the frontier, using:

  • assault rifles and long-range small arms
  • artillery and mortars
  • reconnaissance drones
  • and, at times, indirect fire support against Thai positions in exposed areas.

The report noted signs of ongoing build-up, including additional weapon systems, fresh troop deployments, unit rotations and strengthened night-time guard posts.

Thai forces, it said, have maintained forward defensive positions and responded with artillery and supporting fire “as necessary”, while using surveillance systems and drones to locate enemy positions. There were several minor firefights with small arms in some sectors, but no serious Thai casualties were reported overnight.

Civilian damage in four provinces

Since fighting erupted on December 7, Cambodia has fired indirect weapons – including artillery and BM-21 multiple rocket launchers – into civilian areas in four Thai provinces, the Second Army said.

As of the latest count, shells and rockets have landed in 55 locations, causing damage to 13 houses, broken down as follows:

  • Ubon Ratchathani: 1 impact site, no house damage
  • Si Sa Ket: 15 impact sites, 10 houses damaged
  • Surin: 34 impact sites, 3 houses damaged
  • Buri Ram: 5 impact sites, no house damage

Support for affected farmers and livestock

The report also highlighted mounting pressure on local farmers who evacuated without being able to move their livestock. Animal feed is now running low in several communities.

To ease the situation, the Second Army has coordinated with the Army Veterinary Department to provide bales of dry hay for affected farmers. The first delivery will be sent to Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket, with further supplies to be distributed to other areas later.

Pledge to defend sovereignty “to the utmost”

The Second Army concluded by stressing that it will use “every measure, to the fullest of its capability” to:

  • safeguard the security of civilians,
  • defend Thailand’s sovereignty,
  • preserve the territorial integrity of the country,
  • and uphold the honour and dignity of the nation “decisively and to the very end”.

 

 

