Cambodia keeps reinforcing troops and weapons as border clashes grind on

In its situation report for December 12, 2025 at 9am, the Second Army Operations Centre said that from 6pm on December 11 through the night into early morning, Cambodian troops remained deployed along the frontier, using:

assault rifles and long-range small arms

artillery and mortars

reconnaissance drones

and, at times, indirect fire support against Thai positions in exposed areas.

The report noted signs of ongoing build-up, including additional weapon systems, fresh troop deployments, unit rotations and strengthened night-time guard posts.

Thai forces, it said, have maintained forward defensive positions and responded with artillery and supporting fire “as necessary”, while using surveillance systems and drones to locate enemy positions. There were several minor firefights with small arms in some sectors, but no serious Thai casualties were reported overnight.

Civilian damage in four provinces

Since fighting erupted on December 7, Cambodia has fired indirect weapons – including artillery and BM-21 multiple rocket launchers – into civilian areas in four Thai provinces, the Second Army said.

As of the latest count, shells and rockets have landed in 55 locations, causing damage to 13 houses, broken down as follows: