Cambodian Brig Gen Phon Sarum wounded as border fighting flares in 12 areas

On Friday (December 12), the Second Army Area reported clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border starting at 6am. Cambodian forces fired artillery into multiple areas on the Thai side and, as of the latest update, the exchanges were continuing.
Heavy fighting was reported in 12 areas, including Chong Bok, Chong An Ma, Phlan Bang Fai, Phnom Prasitthiso, Khao Satta Som, Huai Ta Maria, Phu Makua, Chong Don Ao, Phlan Hin Paet Kon, as well as the areas of Prasat Khana, Prasat Ta Muen and Prasat Ta Kwai.
The report said Cambodia also launched BM-21 rockets, continued artillery fire and used drones to drop explosives in the Chong An Ma area. Thai forces responded in proportion to the threat, it said.
Separately, Cambodian sources reported that Brigadier General Phon Sarum, deputy commander of Support Brigade 8 and commander of Support Battalion 384, responsible for the Ta Suem area (opposite Chong Don Ao, near Phu Makua), was critically wounded after being hit by Thai artillery fire.
He was reportedly taken to Preah Ket Mealea Hospital in Phnom Penh for treatment.