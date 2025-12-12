Cambodian Brig Gen Phon Sarum wounded as border fighting flares in 12 areas

On Friday (December 12), the Second Army Area reported clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border starting at 6am. Cambodian forces fired artillery into multiple areas on the Thai side and, as of the latest update, the exchanges were continuing.

Heavy fighting was reported in 12 areas, including Chong Bok, Chong An Ma, Phlan Bang Fai, Phnom Prasitthiso, Khao Satta Som, Huai Ta Maria, Phu Makua, Chong Don Ao, Phlan Hin Paet Kon, as well as the areas of Prasat Khana, Prasat Ta Muen and Prasat Ta Kwai.