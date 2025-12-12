Thailand’s 16 House dissolutions: why governments reset for elections

Thailand’s political temperature has reached boiling point once again after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the dissolution of the House of Representatives. Shortly afterwards, the Royal Gazette published the Royal Decree in the early hours of December 12—something that, in political terms, is by no means new.

The latest dissolution came just one day after Constitution Day, observed every year on December 10. On this occasion, Anutin said the decision stemmed from a political structure in which the administration is effectively a “minority government”, forced to keep itself afloat amid uncertainty in the House of Representatives—leaving it without political stability.

Government administration has become obstructed and inefficient, risking international confidence and potentially eroding public faith in Thailand’s democratic system with the Monarch as Head of State.

To prevent the country from becoming bogged down—and to return decision-making power swiftly to the people, the ultimate holders of sovereign authority—the government moved to dissolve the House.