Thai baht firms to 31.60, strongest in three months, as political risks watched

The Thai baht strengthened in early trade on Friday (12 December), touching its firmest level in almost three months (since September 18) and edging towards the THB31.60 per US$ area.

It later eased back to around THB31.65–31.67 per US$ at 9.57am, compared with Thursday’s close of THB31.76.

Kanchana Chokpaisalsilp, a research executive at Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch), said the baht continued to appreciate amid broad US$ selling, as markets have increasingly priced in the likelihood of US policy rate cuts next year.

However, she noted that the baht’s intraday gains could start to look more limited, given signs of foreign outflows from Thailand’s bond market and a pullback in global gold prices on profit-taking after recent rises.