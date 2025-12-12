Thai baht firms to 31.60, strongest in three months, as political risks watched

The Thai baht strengthened in early trade on Friday (12 December), touching its firmest level in almost three months (since September 18) and edging towards the THB31.60 per US$ area.
It later eased back to around THB31.65–31.67 per US$ at 9.57am, compared with Thursday’s close of THB31.76.
Kanchana Chokpaisalsilp, a research executive at Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch), said the baht continued to appreciate amid broad US$ selling, as markets have increasingly priced in the likelihood of US policy rate cuts next year.
However, she noted that the baht’s intraday gains could start to look more limited, given signs of foreign outflows from Thailand’s bond market and a pullback in global gold prices on profit-taking after recent rises.
On domestic politics, following the dissolution of parliament ahead of a new election next year, KResearch does not yet see a clear, immediate impact on the currency.
For now, the main driver remains the softer US dollar backdrop, linked to expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts through 2026.
Even so, political developments are expected to remain a key factor to watch closely.
KResearch put the baht’s trading range for today at THB31.55–31.75 per US$.
Key variables to monitor include overseas fund flows, moves in other Asian currencies, global gold prices, Thailand–Cambodia tensions, and signals on US interest rates from remarks by Fed officials.
Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krungthai Global Markets (Krungthai Bank), said lingering uncertainty around Thai politics after the prime minister decides to dissolve parliament, alongside wider risks such as elevated Thailand–Cambodia tensions, could slow further baht appreciation.
He added that if market participants opt to gradually take profit on long baht positions (betting on a stronger currency), the baht could face additional resistance.
Foreign investors may also continue to trim Thai assets, particularly equities.
In contrast, long-dated Thai bonds have become more attractive after the recent rise in long-term yields, provided investors remain confident that the Bank of Thailand still has room to cut rates further.