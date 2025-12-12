Thai Shares Rise as Parliament Dissolution Triggers Election Mode

SET Index gains 0.37% in morning trade as political uncertainty prompts analysts to predict short-term volatility and recommend dividend stocks.

Thai shares opened higher on Friday morning following Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's dramatic dissolution of parliament, as the country prepares for fresh general elections within the next two months.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose 4.60 points at the opening bell, trading at 1,258.14 points by 10:10 local time, representing a 0.37% gain.

The positive opening came despite political turbulence that has created what analysts describe as a "political vacuum" in the short term.

InnovestX Securities predicted sideways to upward movement for the market, noting that shares in Delta Electronics remain a key driver of short-term market direction.

The brokerage firm said the shift into "election mode" could provide modest support for equities in the immediate term.

The dissolution followed a contentious parliamentary vote on Wednesday over constitutional amendment procedures.

The Bhumjaithai Party broke ranks with its coalition partners by voting to maintain the Senate's veto power over constitutional changes, causing the motion to fail 310-290.

This breach of the memorandum of agreement with the People's Party prompted Anutin to dissolve parliament before facing a no-confidence debate.

