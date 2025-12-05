Thai Regulators Launch Unified Crackdown on Scammers and Transnational Dirty Money

BOT, SEC, and SET align to combat 'grey capital,' tighten gold transaction controls, and prepare forex rules to manage baht strength amid surge in cybercrime.

Three of Thailand’s most powerful financial organizations—the Bank of Thailand (BOT), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)—have announced a concerted, unified strategy to suppress 'grey capital,' tackle transnational money laundering, and crack down on online scammers.

The regulatory push is designed to counter a rising tide of technology-based financial crime and to shore up the stability of the Thai financial market.

The Bank of Thailand is focusing its efforts on tightening control over foreign exchange and gold markets.

Chayawadee Chai-anant, assistant governor and BOT spokesperson, confirmed on Thursday that the central bank is consulting with the Ministry of Finance to amend Ministerial Announcements.

A key proposal involves raising the threshold for bringing US dollars back into the country to $10 million, an action intended, in part, to help manage the appreciation of the Thai baht.

Crucially, the BOT is also demanding greater transparency from the gold sector. It is requesting that gold shops report all transactions—whether conducted online or in-store—to give the BOT a clearer picture of money trails.

This enhanced scrutiny will extend to gold imports and exports, requiring comprehensive reporting on the currency used for settlement, including any payments made via cryptocurrency.

The BOT has already advised commercial banks to intensify checks on gold-related transactions, requiring rigorous inspection of all necessary documentation, customs declarations, and underlying purchase and sale records.