SET Mandates ESG: The New 'Path to Survival' for Thai Businesses

The Stock Exchange of Thailand adopts FTSE Russell standards and pushes for clean supply chains, warning that non-compliant assets risk being ‘forgotten’ by global capital.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has declared Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance not just a choice but a "path to survival" for Thai companies seeking to compete and grow on the global stage.

SET president Asadej Kongsiri made the announcement at the Sustainability Forum 2026 on Thursday, emphasising that failure to adapt will see certain assets rendered "forgotten" by international investors. He noted that nearly all global funds now avoid sectors like coal.

To attract greater foreign capital and maintain competitiveness, the SET announced a major strategic shift:

Adopting Global Standards: The SET will transition from its internal rating system to the globally recognised FTSE Russell ESG criteria starting next year. This move is designed to ensure Thai standards are comparable to those of regional and international rivals.

Surging ESG Products: The Thai capital market is experiencing explosive growth in sustainable investment:

Sustainable Bonds: The outstanding value currently stands at a massive 900 billion baht, with demand frequently exceeding supply (e.g., Blue Bonds were oversubscribed by 2.5 times). This strong demand is helping green projects reduce their cost of funding.