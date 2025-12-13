Gunfire, artillery and F-16 strikes: Thai-Cambodian border still burning after Trump calls

Fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border remains intense despite recent talks between the two countries’ leaders and US president Donald Trump.

In Trat province, clashes raged throughout the night and into the early hours, expanding as far as Hat Lek in Khlong Yai district. Thai forces struck artillery positions in Koh Kong and later called in F-16 fighter jets to bomb a strategic bridge after intelligence indicated that Cambodian troops and heavy weapons were moving up close to the frontier.

On December 13, from late night until dawn, there were intermittent exchanges of fire along the border in Chamrak subdistrict, Mueang district, Trat, involving artillery, mortars and small arms.

At around 02.00 hrs, gunfire was heard near Ban Hat Lek, Hat Lek subdistrict, Khlong Yai district. Checks confirmed that Thai forces had fired more than 10 artillery rounds at targets in Koh Kong province after intelligence reports indicated suspicious movements at a Cambodian artillery base that could pose a threat to Thai positions.

Cambodian media, meanwhile, reported that the Royal Cambodian Navy had fired over 20 artillery shells into Pak Khlong village in Koh Kong, prompting residents there to flee in haste.