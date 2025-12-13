Discover Coastal Living Redefined at Aquarous Jomtien Pattaya

With 606 units across two elegant towers, each residence offers panoramic ocean views, while amenities include infinity pools, onsen spas, modern fitness centers, and the exclusive Cloud Club.



Nestled in a prime coastal location just minutes from Central Pattaya Mall and Pattaya’s vibrant lifestyle scene, and strategically positioned within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Aquarous combines relaxed seaside living with strong growth potential and connectivity.

Recognized with the “Best Condo Architectural Design (Eastern Seaboard)” award at the 2024 PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, it’s a new horizon for those who value beauty, balance, and opportunity.



Completion: Q4 2027. Are you ready to experience a new horizon by the sea?

