Trump claims Thai-Cambodian ceasefire deal as border clashes continue and Bangkok demands action on landmines

Reuters reported on Friday (December 12) that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed “to cease all shooting”, according to US President Donald Trump, who said he had spoken with both leaders in an effort to salvage a ceasefire he helped broker earlier this year after a fifth consecutive day of fighting.
Trump said he had spoken with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Premier Hun Manet about the “very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running war”, and that both had agreed to end the conflict.
“They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that “Both Countries are ready for PEACE and continued Trade with the United States of America.”
Since Monday, Cambodia and Thailand have exchanged rockets and artillery fire at multiple points along their 817-km (508-mile) disputed border, in some of the heaviest clashes since a five-day confrontation in July, which Trump says he halted with calls to both leaders.
This week’s unrest has killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 260, according to tallies from both sides, which blame each other for restarting hostilities. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced on either side of the frontier.
Trump’s upbeat message contrasted with that of Anutin, who told reporters earlier on Friday that his call with Trump had “gone well” but made no mention of any agreement to stop the fighting.
Anutin said he had asked Trump to urge Cambodia to end hostilities, pull back its troops and remove landmines.
“I explained to President Trump that we are not the aggressor against Cambodia but we are retaliating,” Anutin said.
“He wants a ceasefire. I told him to tell our friends – don’t just say a ceasefire but they must tell the world that Cambodia will cease fire, withdraw its troops, remove all landmines it has planted. They must show us first.”
Trump, who has repeatedly argued that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, had described himself on Thursday as a global peacemaker who had “solved eight wars” and expressed confidence he would get the truce “back on track”.
A spokesperson for Cambodia’s government did not immediately comment on Trump’s latest intervention with Hun Manet, who in August had nominated him for the Nobel Prize.
Trump has been eager to re-engage to rescue the truce, which was broadened in October at a summit in Malaysia, where he met both premiers and they agreed on a roadmap to withdraw troops and heavy weapons and release 18 Cambodian prisoners of war.
However, Thailand suspended the agreement last month, furious after a Thai soldier was maimed in the latest of a series of landmine incidents that Bangkok says were caused by newly laid Cambodian mines. Phnom Penh rejects the allegations.
Trump acknowledged in his post that Thailand had “retaliated very strongly”. He also thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his help in the peace effort. Anwar wrote on X that he had spoken with Trump about the conflict but did not mention any breakthrough.
Despite Trump’s ceasefire claim, fighting continued on Friday, with Cambodia accusing Thailand of shelling and firing machine guns at several locations, including near ancient temples, and of sending armoured vehicles into what it calls its territory.
“The heroic Cambodian forces will continue to stand strong, brave, and steadfast in their ongoing fight against the aggressors,” Cambodia’s defence ministry said.
Thailand’s military, for its part, accused Cambodia of encroaching into Thai territory, saying it had been “compelled to exercise its right to self-defence” with the aim of ending the threat and protecting lives and sovereignty.