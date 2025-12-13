Trump calls Thai landmine blast an “accident”, says Thailand retaliated strongly as Anutin defends border response



Anutin defends Thailand’s stance after Trump call

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul later told reporters that he had explained Thailand’s position on the Thai-Cambodian border clashes directly to President Trump, stressing that Thailand’s actions were taken to defend its sovereignty.

Speaking on Friday night after their phone call at around 9.20pm, Anutin said Trump had expressed hope that the situation would return to peace under the terms of the US-brokered joint declaration previously signed by Thailand and Cambodia in Malaysia.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun were also present during the call.

“In cases of violations resulting in loss of life or property on the Thai side, Thailand has the necessity to retaliate in order to defend our sovereignty, our territory, the property of the Thai people, and ultimately the lives of our citizens. This is why we needed to explain this clearly to the President,” Anutin said.

He added that Trump had told him Thailand could contact the US “at any time” and had assured him that Washington would not use trade tariffs as leverage in relation to the border situation.

Anutin also said that Thailand’s domestic political situation had no bearing on the border dispute, which he described as an internal matter of the Kingdom.

Thailand, he said, shares the hope of many parties for peace and an end to bloodshed along the border.