Trump launches ‘Gold Card’ visa: pay US$1 million to live in the United States

The administration of President Donald Trump has unveiled a new fast-track immigration scheme, the “Trump Gold Card”, allowing wealthy foreigners to secure the right to live in the United States in exchange for a hefty payment.

According to Reuters, the Gold Card visa programme was officially launched on December 10, 2025. Applicants can apply via Trumpcard.gov by clicking “Apply now” and paying a US$15,000 fee to the Department of Homeland Security to speed up processing.

Once background checks and screening are complete, applicants must make a US$1 million “gift” – described by the website as a donation – to obtain the visa, which functions much like a US green card, granting the right to live and work in the country.

“Basically, it’s a green card, but much better, much more powerful. It’s a stronger pathway, a very important pathway. We want people of exceptional talent,” Trump told reporters at the White House.