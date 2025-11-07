Siam Legal Gains Official BOI Certification to Handle LTR Visa Thailand Applications

The Board of Investment (BOI) has officially certified Siam Legal International as a Certified Agency (CA) authorized to process LTR Visa Thailand applications.

This recognition affirms the firm’s standing as one of Thailand’s leading legal advisors for long-term residency and relocation services.

This government endorsement empowers Siam Legal to provide faster application handling, minimize rejection risk, and provide end-to-end legal support for foreign nationals seeking long-term residence in Thailand.


BOI Certification: Certified Expertise in LTR Visa Services

With its new BOI certification, Siam Legal is authorized to work directly with the Board of Investment, enabling smoother coordination, faster approvals, and stronger procedural oversight for LTR Visa Thailand applications.

This direct access allows the firm to deliver a more efficient and transparent client experience through:

  • Pre-screening of all submissions to reduce the risk of rejection
  • Direct communication with the BOI for faster processing
  • Regular progress updates and document tracking
  • Support in resolving issues during the review phase
  • Complimentary tax consultation on LTR Visa benefits


Overview of the LTR Visa Thailand Program

The Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa Thailand is a 10-year multiple-entry visa introduced by the Thai government to attract high-potential foreign professionals, investors, and retirees who wish to make Thailand their long-term base.

The program offers exclusive benefits that enhance both economic contribution and lifestyle security for qualified applicants:

  • 10-year renewable stay, starting with an initial five-year term and extendable for another five years
  • Tax exemption on foreign-sourced income remitted into Thailand
  • 17% flat income tax rate for eligible skilled professionals
  • Fast-track immigration services at international airports
  • Annual reporting instead of 90-day check-ins
  • Digital work permit eligibility
  • Ability to open Thai bank accounts


LTR Visa Categories and Requirements

Applicants may qualify under one of five LTR Visa categories:

  • Wealthy Global Citizens: Minimum USD 1 million in assets and USD 500,000 investment in Thailand
  • Wealthy Pensioners: Retirees aged 50+ with USD 80,000 annual pension or USD 40,000 + USD 250,000 Thai investment
  • Work-from-Thailand Professionals: Remote employees earning USD 80,000 (or USD 40,000 with advanced qualifications)
  • Highly Skilled Professionals: Specialists earning USD 80,000+ in target industries
  • Spouses and Dependents: Legal spouses and children under 20

All applicants must hold valid health insurance with USD 50,000 coverage or maintain a USD 100,000 bank deposit.


Why Choose Siam Legal as your LTR Visa Agent?

For more than two decades, Siam Legal has assisted thousands of expatriates seeking to live, work, and invest in Thailand, guiding them through the country’s complex legal and immigration systems with professionalism and clarity.

With its BOI-certified authority and expertise, the firm provides trusted, end-to-end support for individuals and families establishing long-term residence in Thailand.

To help applicants approach the LTR Visa Thailand process with confidence, the team offers free consultations to assess eligibility, clarify requirements, and prepare complete, well-documented submissions.

For more information on Thailand’s LTR Visa program or to book a consultation, visit: https://www.siam-legal.com/ltr-visa-thailand/

For more information, feel free to contact Siam Legal (Bangkok) Office

  • Address: Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, Unit 1806, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
  • Phone: +66 2 254 8900
  • Email: [email protected]
