Siam Legal Gains Official BOI Certification to Handle LTR Visa Thailand Applications

The Board of Investment (BOI) has officially certified Siam Legal International as a Certified Agency (CA) authorized to process LTR Visa Thailand applications.
This recognition affirms the firm’s standing as one of Thailand’s leading legal advisors for long-term residency and relocation services.
This government endorsement empowers Siam Legal to provide faster application handling, minimize rejection risk, and provide end-to-end legal support for foreign nationals seeking long-term residence in Thailand.
With its new BOI certification, Siam Legal is authorized to work directly with the Board of Investment, enabling smoother coordination, faster approvals, and stronger procedural oversight for LTR Visa Thailand applications.
This direct access allows the firm to deliver a more efficient and transparent client experience through:
The Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa Thailand is a 10-year multiple-entry visa introduced by the Thai government to attract high-potential foreign professionals, investors, and retirees who wish to make Thailand their long-term base.
The program offers exclusive benefits that enhance both economic contribution and lifestyle security for qualified applicants:
Applicants may qualify under one of five LTR Visa categories:
All applicants must hold valid health insurance with USD 50,000 coverage or maintain a USD 100,000 bank deposit.
For more than two decades, Siam Legal has assisted thousands of expatriates seeking to live, work, and invest in Thailand, guiding them through the country’s complex legal and immigration systems with professionalism and clarity.
With its BOI-certified authority and expertise, the firm provides trusted, end-to-end support for individuals and families establishing long-term residence in Thailand.
To help applicants approach the LTR Visa Thailand process with confidence, the team offers free consultations to assess eligibility, clarify requirements, and prepare complete, well-documented submissions.
For more information on Thailand’s LTR Visa program or to book a consultation, visit: https://www.siam-legal.com/ltr-visa-thailand/
For more information, feel free to contact Siam Legal (Bangkok) Office