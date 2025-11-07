Siam Legal Gains Official BOI Certification to Handle LTR Visa Thailand Applications

The Board of Investment (BOI) has officially certified Siam Legal International as a Certified Agency (CA) authorized to process LTR Visa Thailand applications.

This recognition affirms the firm’s standing as one of Thailand’s leading legal advisors for long-term residency and relocation services.

This government endorsement empowers Siam Legal to provide faster application handling, minimize rejection risk, and provide end-to-end legal support for foreign nationals seeking long-term residence in Thailand.



BOI Certification: Certified Expertise in LTR Visa Services

With its new BOI certification, Siam Legal is authorized to work directly with the Board of Investment, enabling smoother coordination, faster approvals, and stronger procedural oversight for LTR Visa Thailand applications.

This direct access allows the firm to deliver a more efficient and transparent client experience through: