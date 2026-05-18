Thai ice hockey mourns national player Chanokchonm ‘Than’ Limpinphet

Thailand’s sporting community is mourning the death of Chanokchonm “Than” Limpinphet, a member of the national ice hockey team, who died on Sunday (May 17) at the age of 27.

The Icebreakers Ice Hockey team paid tribute to Chanokchonm in a Facebook post, describing him as a beloved senior member whose warmth and positivity would remain in the memories of his teammates.

“Today, we have lost a senior teammate who was very dear to us. P’Than will always remain in our memories. He was a good teammate, a smile, a source of positive energy and a good memory for so many people. He was always loved by his friends and younger teammates,” the post said.

“Thank you for all the encouragement, concern and good moments you always gave us. We extend our deepest condolences to P’Than’s family. We will always miss you. Rest in peace, P’Than,” the post added.