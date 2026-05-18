Thai ice hockey mourns national player Chanokchonm ‘Than’ Limpinphet

Thailand’s sporting community is mourning the death of Chanokchonm “Than” Limpinphet, a member of the national ice hockey team, who died on Sunday (May 17) at the age of 27.
The Icebreakers Ice Hockey team paid tribute to Chanokchonm in a Facebook post, describing him as a beloved senior member whose warmth and positivity would remain in the memories of his teammates.
“Today, we have lost a senior teammate who was very dear to us. P’Than will always remain in our memories. He was a good teammate, a smile, a source of positive energy and a good memory for so many people. He was always loved by his friends and younger teammates,” the post said.
“Thank you for all the encouragement, concern and good moments you always gave us. We extend our deepest condolences to P’Than’s family. We will always miss you. Rest in peace, P’Than,” the post added.
Dr Suwanna Silpa-archa, vice-president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, manager of Thailand’s national ice hockey team, and president of the Figure & Speed Skating Association of Thailand, said the team had lost “Than”, someone loved by everyone around him.
Chanokchonm was regarded as an important player for Thailand’s national ice hockey team. He represented the country in several international tournaments, including the World Championship, the Asian Winter Games and the SEA Games.
He was also part of a historic achievement for Thai ice hockey, helping the national team win the World Championship Division III Group A title and secure promotion.
Doctors who treated Chanokchonm officially identified the cause of death as sepsis, following a sudden deterioration in his condition. His death stunned teammates and those close to him, as he had long been known as a strong and healthy athlete.
Reports outlined the final 48 hours before his death, beginning on May 15, when Chanokchonm drove from Chumphon province to Bangkok and rested as usual at his private residence in Bang Bua Thong.
At around 3am on May 16, he developed chills and a high fever during the night. He took fever-reducing medicine, and by morning his fever had eased, with his condition appearing to improve temporarily.
Later that day, despite still not feeling fully well, Chanokchonm went to One Bangkok shopping centre to queue for a well-known watch brand. However, while travelling back home, his condition worsened rapidly, prompting relatives to rush him to Kasemrad Hospital.
By 8am on May 17, his condition had become critical. Reports said his body became unresponsive and his heart stopped. Medical staff performed CPR for several hours in an attempt to save his life.
At around noon the same day, Chanokchonm was pronounced dead, leaving his family, teammates and fans in deep sorrow.
After forensic and post-mortem procedures were completed, the Limpinphet family planned to take Chanokchonm’s body back to his hometown in Chumphon for Christian funeral rites.
Members of the ice hockey community have continued to post messages of condolence, remembering him for his spirit, kindness and contribution to Thai sport.