Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader and US presidential hopeful, dies at 84

The Jackson family announced his passing in a statement, honouring him as a "servant leader" who dedicated his life not only to his relatives but to "the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world."

A longtime resident of Chicago, Jackson had been battling Parkinson’s disease since his diagnosis in 2017.

Jackson’s death occurs during a turbulent period in US politics, as the Donald Trump administration actively seeks to purge what it labels "anti-American" ideologies from federal institutions.

These efforts, which include dismantling slavery exhibits and restoring Confederate monuments, have drawn sharp criticism from civil rights advocates who fear a rollback of social progress.

A charismatic orator and media presence, Jackson championed the rights of Black Americans and other marginalised groups for over half a century.