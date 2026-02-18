Thai Vets Perform Country's First Feline Pacemaker Implant in Landmark Cardiology Breakthrough

A Chulalongkorn University team has given a fainting eight-year-old cat a new lease of life in a procedure that signals Thailand's arrival on the global veterinary stage.

Veterinarians at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Veterinary Science have performed Thailand's first successful pacemaker implantation in a cat, marking a significant milestone in the country's advanced animal healthcare capabilities.

The patient, an eight-year-old female domestic shorthair named Pepsi, had been collapsing as many as three to four times a day before the procedure. She has since made a full recovery, regaining her strength and playful personality, and now leads a normal, healthy life.

The operation was led by Associate Professor Dr Anusak Kijtawornrat of the Department of Physiology, who described it as both a technical challenge and a turning point for veterinary cardiology in Thailand.



From fainting spells to a life-saving diagnosis

Pepsi's owner first brought her to the Chulalongkorn Small Animal Hospital after noticing symptoms of lethargy, weakness, and sudden collapse accompanied by muscle stiffness and occasional vocalisation.

Initial tests pointed to possible neurological or cardiac causes, but medication failed to produce any improvement.

Further examination at Chulalongkorn identified the true culprit: a severe cardiac arrhythmia caused by a blockage of electrical signals between the atria and ventricles.

