Chulalongkorn Researchers Upcycle ‘Ghost Nets’ into High-Tech 3D Printing Material

Dr Nuttapol Risangud leads an innovative project to convert marine plastic waste into industrial-grade filaments, supporting Thailand's green economy.

Researchers at Chulalongkorn University have developed a pioneering technology to recycle abandoned fishing nets, known as “ghost nets”, into high-quality filaments for 3D printing.

The project, led by Dr Nuttapol Risangud of the Petroleum and Petrochemical College, aims to address the critical environmental threat posed by marine plastic while creating a sustainable revenue stream for local fishing communities.

Combating Marine Pollution

Ghost nets are a significant hazard to marine life, often trapping animals and eventually breaking down into microplastics that contaminate the human food chain.

Supported by the Centre of Excellence on Petrochemical and Materials Technology (PETROMAT) and Ube Technical Center (Asia) Ltd, this research transforms these hazardous materials into precision engineering supplies.