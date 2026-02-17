EXAT to launch EMV contactless payments on Burapha Withi Expressway

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), Ministry of Transport, wishes to inform expressway users that starting from February 25, at 8am onwards, users of the Burapha Withi Expressway can pay tolls using EMV Contactless debit and credit cards.

The service covers 18 toll plazas and a total of 50 lanes, supporting cards from all banks, including Visa, Mastercard, JCB, and UnionPay.

The EXAT has implemented the Contactless (EMV) electronic payment system for the cash-based toll collection system on the Burapha Withi Expressway.

Payment terminals have been installed outside the toll booths at exit lanes to suit usage patterns and enhance service efficiency for expressway users.