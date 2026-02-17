EXAT to launch EMV contactless payments on Burapha Withi Expressway

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), Ministry of Transport, wishes to inform expressway users that starting from February 25, at 8am onwards, users of the Burapha Withi Expressway can pay tolls using EMV Contactless debit and credit cards.
The service covers 18 toll plazas and a total of 50 lanes, supporting cards from all banks, including Visa, Mastercard, JCB, and UnionPay.
The EXAT has implemented the Contactless (EMV) electronic payment system for the cash-based toll collection system on the Burapha Withi Expressway.
Payment terminals have been installed outside the toll booths at exit lanes to suit usage patterns and enhance service efficiency for expressway users.
The installation of these payment terminals was conducted by Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited, the payment system provider.
Users can choose to pay tolls as an alternative to cash by simply tapping an EMV Contactless-supported card at the payment terminal in the exit lane to pass through immediately.
This provides another option that increases convenience, speed, and travel mobility, aligning with the digital-age spending habits of the public.
EXAT is committed to continuously developing its service systems and toll collection technology to meet user needs, increase travel mobility, reduce waiting times, and elevate service quality to be more convenient, safe, and modern.
For more information, please contact the EXAT Call Centre at 1543 (available 24 hours) or visit the website at www.exat.co.th