Suvarnabhumi airport expects 1.97m passengers for Chinese New Year

Positive Signs for Thai Tourism

A major highlight this year is the growth of flight routes from the People's Republic of China, with an estimated 444,255 inbound and outbound passengers, or an average of 44,426 passengers per day.

This represents an increase of 24.2% compared to the same period last year, while flights from China are expected to reach 2,889 flights, an increase of 20.5%.

Furthermore, there has been a total of 362 requests for extra and charter flights, divided into 239 international flights and 123 domestic flights.

These figures are key indicators reflecting the recovery of air travel and the confidence that Chinese tourists have in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Kittipong spoke about the internal management plan at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

He stated that cooperation with all agencies has been integrated to accommodate the heavy travel volume, emphasizing 3 core pillars: convenience, speed, and safety.

The preparation measures include:

Personnel Management: Allocating sufficient staff at key checkpoints, including security personnel, baggage handlers, cleaning staff, and baggage screening points.

Peak Hour Services: Coordinating with ground service providers to prepare equipment and personnel to handle periods of high passenger density.

Airport Ambassadors and Chinese Interpreters: Organising a team of staff and Chinese interpreters to closely advise and assist passengers, as well as coordinating with shops to create Chinese signage for convenience.

To conclude with the creation of a celebratory atmosphere, Suvarnabhumi Airport has organised the "Thai - Chinese Friendship" performance to add colour and deliver good fortune, reinforcing its image as the gateway to Thailand, ready to provide memorable experiences during every major festival.