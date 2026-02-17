Suvarnabhumi airport expects 1.97m passengers for Chinese New Year

Suvarnabhumi Airport advances its measures to handle passengers during the "Chinese New Year 2026" festival, organising an impressive welcome activity for Chinese tourists.
The airport reveals forecasted figures of continuous growth in flights and passengers, reflecting confidence in the Thai aviation industry.
Paweena Jariyathitipong, President of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), along with Kittipong Kittikachorn, General Manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport, led the executive team to welcome Chinese passengers travelling to Thailand.
On the occasion of the Chinese New Year 2026 festival, souvenirs and blessings were given at Baggage Carousels No. 11-12, 2nd Floor of the Passenger Terminal, to create a great first impression and deliver happiness to the tourists.
Paweena revealed interesting statistical data that between February 13 - 22, 2026, which is the Chinese New Year 2026 festival period, AOT has evaluated the air traffic volume at Suvarnabhumi Airport with the following forecasted statistics:
Total flights: Approximately 11,374 flights
Total passengers: Approximately 1,971,050 passengers (averaging 197,105 passengers/day)
A major highlight this year is the growth of flight routes from the People's Republic of China, with an estimated 444,255 inbound and outbound passengers, or an average of 44,426 passengers per day.
This represents an increase of 24.2% compared to the same period last year, while flights from China are expected to reach 2,889 flights, an increase of 20.5%.
Furthermore, there has been a total of 362 requests for extra and charter flights, divided into 239 international flights and 123 domestic flights.
These figures are key indicators reflecting the recovery of air travel and the confidence that Chinese tourists have in Thailand.
Meanwhile, Kittipong spoke about the internal management plan at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
He stated that cooperation with all agencies has been integrated to accommodate the heavy travel volume, emphasizing 3 core pillars: convenience, speed, and safety.
Personnel Management: Allocating sufficient staff at key checkpoints, including security personnel, baggage handlers, cleaning staff, and baggage screening points.
Peak Hour Services: Coordinating with ground service providers to prepare equipment and personnel to handle periods of high passenger density.
Airport Ambassadors and Chinese Interpreters: Organising a team of staff and Chinese interpreters to closely advise and assist passengers, as well as coordinating with shops to create Chinese signage for convenience.
To conclude with the creation of a celebratory atmosphere, Suvarnabhumi Airport has organised the "Thai - Chinese Friendship" performance to add colour and deliver good fortune, reinforcing its image as the gateway to Thailand, ready to provide memorable experiences during every major festival.