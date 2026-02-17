Renewal of work permits for 100,000 Cambodian workers on hold pending security consideration

Labour Minister Treenuch Thienthong said on Tuesday that the Cabinet will only consider extending work permits for about 100,000 Cambodian workers after security agencies assess the security concerns related to their rehiring.

Speaking to reporters at Government House, she explained that the government must first review the Thai-Cambodian situation and the associated security concerns before deciding whether to extend the work permits. The current process is under consideration for these security concerns, which must be thoroughly assessed, she added.