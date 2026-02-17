Renewal of work permits for 100,000 Cambodian workers on hold pending security consideration

Labour Minister Treenuch Thienthong said on Tuesday that the Cabinet will only consider extending work permits for about 100,000 Cambodian workers after security agencies assess the security concerns related to their rehiring.
Speaking to reporters at Government House, she explained that the government must first review the Thai-Cambodian situation and the associated security concerns before deciding whether to extend the work permits. The current process is under consideration for these security concerns, which must be thoroughly assessed, she added.
While acknowledging that this issue impacts businesses, particularly in the agricultural sector, Minister Treenuch emphasized the need to balance these concerns with national security. She requested that security authorities conduct a careful review before the matter is presented at the Cabinet meeting. She assured the public that efforts would be made to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and confirmed that multiple factors are being considered.
Minister Treenuch further explained that the Cambodian workers are currently stranded in Thailand due to border issues, making their stay unlawful. Returning them is not possible at the moment due to security conditions, so the situation requires careful consideration, with approximately 100,000 workers affected.