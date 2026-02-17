New 'Green Bridge' connects Lumpini and Benjakitti parks, set to finish by mid-2026

Wisanu Subsompon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, led the media on a site visit to monitor progress on the "Green Bridge" project on Tuesday (February 17). The 1.6-kilometre pedestrian and bicycle path, designed to connect Lumpini Park and Benjakitti Park, is being redesigned with modern features to enhance safety and accessibility.
The project aims to create a universal design that accommodates all people, including those with disabilities, while boosting the green infrastructure in the heart of the city.
Urban regeneration: Transforming the Green Bridge into an urban forest
This major redevelopment of the Green Bridge is part of the "revitalise the city, connect communities, and build the future" strategy, addressing the dilapidated state of the old structure and areas lacking visibility. The project includes five key improvements:
Bangkok aims for a ‘walkable city’ on the global stage
Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, explained that this project aligns with Bangkok's recent ranking as the second-best city in Asia (World’s Best Cities 2026), especially in terms of green spaces.
The Green Bridge will be a key component of the "15-minute parks for all" initiative and the "one million trees" campaign, aimed at reducing disparities in public space access.
"The redesigned Green Bridge is not just a pathway, but a living space that will make life in Bangkok more walkable, breathable, and enjoyable," said Aekvarunyoo.
Timeline for completion
The project is progressing rapidly, with collaboration from agencies such as the Urban Design and Development Centre (UDDC) and the Public Works Department. The new Green Bridge is expected to be completed and open to the public by mid-2026.