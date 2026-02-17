New 'Green Bridge' connects Lumpini and Benjakitti parks, set to finish by mid-2026

Bangkok aims for a ‘walkable city’ on the global stage

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, explained that this project aligns with Bangkok's recent ranking as the second-best city in Asia (World’s Best Cities 2026), especially in terms of green spaces.

The Green Bridge will be a key component of the "15-minute parks for all" initiative and the "one million trees" campaign, aimed at reducing disparities in public space access.

"The redesigned Green Bridge is not just a pathway, but a living space that will make life in Bangkok more walkable, breathable, and enjoyable," said Aekvarunyoo.

Timeline for completion

The project is progressing rapidly, with collaboration from agencies such as the Urban Design and Development Centre (UDDC) and the Public Works Department. The new Green Bridge is expected to be completed and open to the public by mid-2026.