Bangkok Homeless Numbers Surge to 50% of National Total, Prompting BMA to Open Emergency Shelter

With one-third of the city's rough sleepers identified as "newcomers," the BMA has launched a "low-barrier" safe zone to halt the cycle of chronic poverty.

Shocking new data revealing that Bangkok is now home to 50% of Thailand’s entire homeless population has prompted the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to fast-track the opening of a dedicated emergency sanctuary.

The "one-night count" conducted by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and its partners identified 1,274 individuals living on the capital’s streets.

The figures highlight a grim social shift: 44% of cases are now driven by unemployment and redundancies, while "newcomers"—those who have been homeless for less than two years—now account for a staggering 30% of the total.

In response to this escalating crisis, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt officially opened "Baan Im Jai" (Home of Contentment) on 14 February.

Located at the former Mansri Waterworks site, the centre is a strategic "safe zone" designed to catch these newcomers before they fall into permanent, chronic homelessness.