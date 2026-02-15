Bangkok Homeless Numbers Surge to 50% of National Total, Prompting BMA to Open Emergency Shelter

With one-third of the city's rough sleepers identified as "newcomers," the BMA has launched a "low-barrier" safe zone to halt the cycle of chronic poverty.
Shocking new data revealing that Bangkok is now home to 50% of Thailand’s entire homeless population has prompted the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to fast-track the opening of a dedicated emergency sanctuary.
The "one-night count" conducted by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and its partners identified 1,274 individuals living on the capital’s streets.
The figures highlight a grim social shift: 44% of cases are now driven by unemployment and redundancies, while "newcomers"—those who have been homeless for less than two years—now account for a staggering 30% of the total.
In response to this escalating crisis, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt officially opened "Baan Im Jai" (Home of Contentment) on 14 February.
Located at the former Mansri Waterworks site, the centre is a strategic "safe zone" designed to catch these newcomers before they fall into permanent, chronic homelessness.
Breaking Down Barriers
Recognising that traditional bureaucratic hurdles often deter those in need, Governor Chadchart has implemented a "low-barrier" entry policy.
To encourage the vulnerable to seek help, the centre has scrapped mandatory criminal record checks and drug screenings at the point of entry, opting instead for compassionate health screenings by volunteer "Street Health" medical teams.
"Baan Im Jai is our frontline response to the changing face of homelessness," the Governor stated. "It is designed to be an accessible starting point for those who have lost their footing due to the fragile economy."
A Structured Path to Recovery
The facility, which accommodates 200 residents with specific provisions for women and the LGBTQIAN+ community, operates a three-tiered recovery programme:
Emergency Support: Providing immediate shelter for up to seven nights for those in acute crisis.
Transition Services: Assisting those currently in work who require a stable residence to maintain their employment.
Full Rehabilitation: A voluntary two-month residency involving mandatory vocational training to ensure long-term independence.
The "Housing First" Strategy
The initiative is underpinned by the "Housing First" model, a policy supported by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and ThaiHealth. This approach treats stable accommodation as the essential foundation for all further rehabilitation.
Ramrung Worawat, director-general of the Department of Social Development and Welfare (MSDHS), highlighted that the Ministry is implementing long-term measures such as housing subsidies, vocational grants, and financial support during initial employment.
The approach relies on a multi-sectoral integration of health, employment, and professional social work.
Poranee Phuprasert of ThaiHealth noted that the centre employs "Peer Specialists"—formerly homeless individuals who act as mentors. These specialists work alongside psychologists and social workers to create a "positive, opportunistic environment" rather than an institutional one.
As the BMA grapples with the highest homelessness rates in recent years, Baan Im Jai represents a shift away from temporary fixes toward a systematic, evidence-based reintegration of the city’s most vulnerable citizens.