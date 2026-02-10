Bangkok to offer free pet microchipping, registration from February 14 via QueQ app

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2026

Residents can book slots through the QueQ app as the city expands service points and adds Sunday opening to make the free programme more accessible.

  • Bangkok will offer free pet microchipping and registration for dogs and cats beginning on February 14.
  • Appointments for the service must be booked in advance through the QueQ mobile application.
  • The service is available at 10 designated BMA service points, with some locations now offering hours on Sundays for convenience.
  • Owners are required to bring several documents, including their ID card, house registration, and a pet registration application form.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Department of Health has announced changes to the service days and hours at 10 service points for pet microchipping and dog/cat registration in Bangkok, effective from February 14 onwards.

Services will also be available on Sundays to make it more convenient for the public.

Bangkok to offer free pet microchipping, registration from February 14 via QueQ app

Bangkok to offer free pet microchipping, registration from February 14 via QueQ app

BMA Veterinary Clinic 1 (Si Phraya), Bang Rak District

  • Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm
  • Tel. 0-2236-4055 ext. 213

BMA Veterinary Clinic 2 (Min Buri), Min Buri District

  • Monday–Friday and Sunday, 8am–4pm
  • Tel. 0-2914-5822

BMA Veterinary Clinic 3 (Wat That Thong), Watthana District

  • Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm
  • Tel. 0-2392-9278 ext. 118

BMA Veterinary Clinic 4 (Bang Khen), Chatuchak District

  • Monday–Friday and Sunday, 8am–4pm
  • Tel. 083-9244108

BMA Veterinary Clinic 5 (Wat Hong Rattanaram), Bangkok Yai District

  • Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm
  • Tel. 0-2472-5895 ext. 109

BMA Veterinary Clinic 6 (Chuang Nutchen), Chom Thong District

  • Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm
  • Tel. 0-2476-6493 ext. 1104

BMA Veterinary Clinic 7 (Bangkok Noi), Bangkok Noi District

  • Monday–Friday and Sunday, 8.00 am–4.00 pm
  • Tel. 0-2411-2432

Meat Inspection and Control Group, Nong Khaem District

  • Monday–Friday and Sunday, 8am–4pm
  • Tel. 0-2409-5986

Dog Control and Shelter Group, Prawet District

  • Monday–Friday and Sunday, 8am–4pm
  • Tel. 0-2328-7460

Service point at Din Daeng District Office (old site)

  • Monday–Friday and Saturday–Sunday, 8am–4pm
  • Tel. 095-567441

Bangkok to offer free pet microchipping, registration from February 14 via QueQ app

Bangkok to offer free pet microchipping, registration from February 14 via QueQ app

Queue booking: via the QueQ app

Documents required for pet registration

  1. Certificate 
  2. Dog/Cat registration application form 
  3. Pet owner’s ID card
  4. House registration document for the address where the pet lives
  5. Power of attorney (if the owner is not applying in person)
  6. Landlord’s consent document (if the owner is a tenant)

Bangkok to offer free pet microchipping, registration from February 14 via QueQ app

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy