Bangkok to offer free pet microchipping, registration from February 14 via QueQ app

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Department of Health has announced changes to the service days and hours at 10 service points for pet microchipping and dog/cat registration in Bangkok, effective from February 14 onwards.
Services will also be available on Sundays to make it more convenient for the public.
BMA Veterinary Clinic 1 (Si Phraya), Bang Rak District
BMA Veterinary Clinic 2 (Min Buri), Min Buri District
BMA Veterinary Clinic 3 (Wat That Thong), Watthana District
BMA Veterinary Clinic 4 (Bang Khen), Chatuchak District
BMA Veterinary Clinic 5 (Wat Hong Rattanaram), Bangkok Yai District
BMA Veterinary Clinic 6 (Chuang Nutchen), Chom Thong District
BMA Veterinary Clinic 7 (Bangkok Noi), Bangkok Noi District
Meat Inspection and Control Group, Nong Khaem District
Dog Control and Shelter Group, Prawet District
Service point at Din Daeng District Office (old site)
Queue booking: via the QueQ app
Documents required for pet registration