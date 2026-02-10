Bangkok PM2.5 worsens as Lat Krabang tops 51.5 µg/m³, Bang Rak also high

Bangkok’s PM2.5 levels have intensified again, with orange-level air quality spreading wider. Lat Krabang recorded the highest reading at 51.5 µg/m³, while Bang Rak and Prawet followed, prompting a renewed reminder for residents to wear PM2.5 masks before leaving home for work or school.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 conditions across Bangkok on February 10, 2026 at 07:00.

The citywide average was 33.6 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) (standard: not more than 37.5 µg/m³).



Top 12 areas with the highest PM2.5 in Bangkok