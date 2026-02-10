Bangkok PM2.5 worsens as Lat Krabang tops 51.5 µg/m³, Bang Rak also high

Bangkok’s PM2.5 levels have intensified again, with orange-level air quality spreading wider. Lat Krabang recorded the highest reading at 51.5 µg/m³, while Bang Rak and Prawet followed, prompting a renewed reminder for residents to wear PM2.5 masks before leaving home for work or school.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 conditions across Bangkok on February 10, 2026 at 07:00.
The citywide average was 33.6 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) (standard: not more than 37.5 µg/m³).
Top 12 areas with the highest PM2.5 in Bangkok
PM2.5 by zone
North Bangkok:
East Bangkok:
Central Bangkok:
South Bangkok:
North Thon Buri:
South Thon Buri:
Health advice for orange-level air quality (begins to affect health)
General public: Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.
At-risk groups: Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Follow medical advice, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.