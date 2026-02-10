Bangkok PM2.5 worsens as Lat Krabang tops 51.5 µg/m³, Bang Rak also high

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2026

Bangkok’s PM2.5 averaged 33.6 µg/m³ at 7am on Feb 10, 2026 (below the 37.5 µg/m³ standard), but orange-level readings spread in several districts, led by Lat Krabang at 51.5 µg/m³ and Bang Rak at 42.2 µg/m³.

Bangkok’s PM2.5 levels have intensified again, with orange-level air quality spreading wider. Lat Krabang recorded the highest reading at 51.5 µg/m³, while Bang Rak and Prawet followed, prompting a renewed reminder for residents to wear PM2.5 masks before leaving home for work or school.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 conditions across Bangkok on February 10, 2026 at 07:00.

The citywide average was 33.6 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) (standard: not more than 37.5 µg/m³).

Top 12 areas with the highest PM2.5 in Bangkok

  • Lat Krabang: 51.5 µg/m³
  • Bang Rak: 42.2 µg/m³
  • Prawet: 40.9 µg/m³
  • Pathum Wan: 40.9 µg/m³
  • Ratchathewi: 39.7 µg/m³
  • Bang Kho Laem: 39.3 µg/m³
  • Phra Nakhon: 39.2 µg/m³
  • Khlong Toei: 37.7 µg/m³
  • Khlong Sam Wa: 37.0 µg/m³
  • Lak Si: 36.6 µg/m³
  • Bang Sue: 36.5 µg/m³
  • Bang Phlat: 36.2 µg/m³

PM2.5 by zone

North Bangkok:

  • 29.6–36.6 µg/m³
  • Overall: Moderate

East Bangkok:

  • 27.5–51.5 µg/m³
  • Overall: Moderate

Central Bangkok:

  • 27.7–39.7 µg/m³
  • Overall: Moderate

South Bangkok:

  • 26.6–42.2 µg/m³
  • Overall: Moderate

North Thon Buri:

  • 27.5–36.2 µg/m³
  • Overall: Moderate

South Thon Buri:

  • 28.1–36.0 µg/m³
  • Overall: Moderate

Health advice for orange-level air quality (begins to affect health)

General public: Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups: Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Follow medical advice, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.

 

 

