Thailand Post launches ‘Queen Mother in our hearts’ stamps

Thailand Post Co., Ltd. has produced a special stamp album titled “Queen Mother in our hearts”, a commemorative collection intended for stamp enthusiasts, and has now made it available for sale.

The special album brings together four stamp sets issued for the birthday celebrations of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, covering the years B.E. 2563–2566 (2020–2023). A brief royal biography is included on the back of the album.

The album is available in two versions: a gold design and a blue design featuring a mudmee textile pattern, priced at 99 baht per set.

It is on sale at post offices nationwide, at the Thai Stamp Museum (BTS Saphan Khwai, Exit 1), and online at thailandpostmart.com under the promotion page.