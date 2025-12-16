TAT Launches "Trusted Thailand" Stamp to Boost Traveler Trust

Leveraging Star Power to Reach Global Markets Recognizing modern media trends, TAT has appointed renowned actress and model Faye Peraya Malisorn as the project’s Brand Ambassador. With her massive international following, particularly in China, she stars in promotional videos aimed at showcasing Thailand’s commitment to traveler care and safety.

For more information: www.tourismthailand.org/trustedthailand Watch the promotional video: Why Trusted Thailand?

The "Trusted Thailand" stamp is expected to be a cornerstone in restoring international travel momentum and enhancing satisfaction during the upcoming high season. It reinforces Thailand’s image as a world-class destination that prioritizes the well-being of its guests.



