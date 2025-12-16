TAT Launches "Trusted Thailand" Stamp to Boost Traveler Trust

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, through the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has officially introduced the "Trusted Thailand" stamp. This initiative is designed to bolster confidence among international visitors, with a strategic focus on the Chinese market, by verifying the safety and operational standards of tourism establishments.
The certification assesses businesses across four critical pillars:
Safety First: Implementation of CCTV and fire prevention systems.
Secure Payments: Support for digital wallets including Alipay, WeChat Pay, and mobile banking.
Global Communication: Availability of multilingual staff and translation tools to ensure every visitor is understood.
Seamless Accessibility: Ensuring secure and easy access to all certified venues.
Strategic Partnership with Global OTAs To make "Trusted Thailand" accessible, TAT has partnered with leading Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) including Agoda, Trip.com Group, and Meituan. This allows tourists to book certified hotels and accommodations with peace of mind, knowing they meet rigorous government-vetted standards.
Leveraging Star Power to Reach Global Markets Recognizing modern media trends, TAT has appointed renowned actress and model Faye Peraya Malisorn as the project’s Brand Ambassador. With her massive international following, particularly in China, she stars in promotional videos aimed at showcasing Thailand’s commitment to traveler care and safety.
For more information: www.tourismthailand.org/trustedthailand Watch the promotional video: Why Trusted Thailand?
The "Trusted Thailand" stamp is expected to be a cornerstone in restoring international travel momentum and enhancing satisfaction during the upcoming high season. It reinforces Thailand’s image as a world-class destination that prioritizes the well-being of its guests.