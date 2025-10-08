Nissan to launch new Leaf EV in Japan this month

The new model can travel 702 kilometres on a single battery charge, about 50 pct more than the second-generation Leaf. A battery can be charged from 10 per cent capacity to 80 pct in around 35 minutes, some 30 pct faster than the previous model.

The Japanese automaker positions the Leaf as the next mainstay car, encouraging consumers to switch from gasoline-powered or gas-electric hybrid vehicles.

Nissan already launched the new model in the United States in late September and plans to do so in Europe in spring 2026.