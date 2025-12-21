Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attacks on civilians in Sa Kaeo

Condemnation of Attacks on Civilians

RAdm Surasan Kongsiri, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, reported that Cambodian forces recently launched BM-21 rocket strikes against Aranyaprathet District in Sa Kaeo Province.

"We strongly condemn the cruelty of attacking densely populated civilian areas," Surasan stated, adding that Cambodian forces have been observed using civilians as human shields.

He confirmed that Thai amphibious armoured vehicles have been deployed to protect Thai territory, emphasising that all operations strictly adhere to international law.

Precision Air Strikes vs. "Fake News"

Addressing allegations from the Cambodian Minister of Interior regarding civilian casualties, AM Chakkrit Thammavichai, Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Air Force, dismissed the claims as "fake news."

He clarified that the Thai Air Force utilises high-precision weaponry to target military infrastructure, such as command centres and supply routes.

He cited an instance where a mission to destroy the O'Chik Bridge in Oddar Meanchey was aborted several times because pilots observed civilians on the bridge.

The strike was only carried out at night once the area was clear to ensure zero civilian casualties.