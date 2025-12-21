Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attacks on civilians in Sa Kaeo

Col Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, announced at the Joint Situation Press Centre that Thai forces have established security perimeters at Hill 350, Ta Kwai Temple in Surin Province, as well as Chong An Ma, Sum Tae, Chong Chom, Chong Rayee, and Chong Pror.
While large-scale fighting has subsided in those sectors, clashes continue at Huay Ta Maria due to Cambodian attempts to penetrate the area.
In Sa Kaeo Province, Thai forces control portions of Ban Khlong Phaeng, Ban Nong Chan, and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, but operations are proceeding with extreme caution due to flat terrain, Cambodian artillery support, and heavy landmine contamination.
RAdm Surasan Kongsiri, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, reported that Cambodian forces recently launched BM-21 rocket strikes against Aranyaprathet District in Sa Kaeo Province.
"We strongly condemn the cruelty of attacking densely populated civilian areas," Surasan stated, adding that Cambodian forces have been observed using civilians as human shields.
He confirmed that Thai amphibious armoured vehicles have been deployed to protect Thai territory, emphasising that all operations strictly adhere to international law.
Addressing allegations from the Cambodian Minister of Interior regarding civilian casualties, AM Chakkrit Thammavichai, Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Air Force, dismissed the claims as "fake news."
He clarified that the Thai Air Force utilises high-precision weaponry to target military infrastructure, such as command centres and supply routes.
He cited an instance where a mission to destroy the O'Chik Bridge in Oddar Meanchey was aborted several times because pilots observed civilians on the bridge.
The strike was only carried out at night once the area was clear to ensure zero civilian casualties.
RAdm Korajak Yottasarn, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Navy, clarified the legal status of a Cambodian-built breakwater at Border Marker 73.
Under the 1982 Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), permanent harbour works can be used to determine territorial baselines; however, Thailand maintains that this structure is a private breakwater, not a sovereign coastal point.
Thailand has filed formal protests since 1998 to ensure that Cambodia cannot use this construction to claim maritime territory in the International Court of Justice.
The Navy is also monitoring environmental impacts, as the structure is causing coastal erosion at Ban Hat Lek in Trat Province.
The conflict looms over the upcoming Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Malaysia on December 22.
Maratee Nalita Andamo, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, outlined Thailand’s three prerequisites for de-escalation:
"Thailand has always desired peace, but we cannot ignore repeated acts of hostility," Maratee said.
The Thai delegation is prepared to present factual evidence of the situation to ASEAN members.