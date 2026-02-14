VAT increase proposal aims to boost government revenue and improve senior benefits

Currently, VAT is a key source of government revenue, contributing around 30% of total income, or approximately 900 billion THB annually. A proposal to raise VAT to 10% is expected to generate an additional 200-300 billion THB per year. The additional revenue would be directed into a special savings account for individuals to invest in government bonds, helping to fund increased welfare benefits for seniors.

At present, elderly citizens receive a monthly pension of only 600-1,000 THB, but the proposed increase in VAT revenue could raise this to 3,000 THB per month.

In addition to the VAT increase, the sub-committee has suggested other measures to expand the tax base and reduce tax evasion. One key proposal is to impose a tax on stock sales, which have been exempt from taxation for over 40 years. The proposal suggests a tax rate of 0.11% on the value of stock sales, which is expected to generate 16-18 billion THB annually.

Another proposal is to explore the possibility of taxing gold transactions. The value of gold traded in the market is approximately 65 billion THB per day, surpassing stock transactions, which average about 42 billion THB daily.