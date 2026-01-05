Finance Ministry to propose tax overhaul to new government, raise VAT to 8.5%

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said Thailand’s economy in 2026 is expected to expand by 2%, though close attention is still needed on exchange-rate volatility and the preparation of the 2027 budget, which could be delayed by the dissolution of the House.

He acknowledged that the first quarter of 2026 is quite concerning because the dissolution has left a caretaker government, meaning many planned measures cannot be carried out.

However, there are still factors supporting the economy in the first quarter, including the election.

For 2026, the Ministry of Finance is preparing a plan to reform the tax structure as a revenue-raising plan for the country, to be submitted to a new government to build sustainable fiscal strength.