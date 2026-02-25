Bhumjaithai locks in 15 ministries for Anutin's second cabinet, targets stable government structure

The Bhumjaithai Party has finalised 15 ministries for Anutin Charnvirakul's second cabinet, following the formula "5-19-8-3" for allocating ministerial positions. This comes as Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) is set to certify the results of the 2026 elections, paving the way for government formation.

Anutin's second government is poised for a stable and strong parliamentary position, with an expected 298 seats, but the allocation of ministries could present some challenges due to increased negotiating power among parties.

The cabinet formula allocates 5 positions to independent experts (such as those in finance), while Bhumjaithai retains 19 seats, including the following key positions: