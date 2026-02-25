Bhumjaithai locks in 15 ministries for Anutin's second cabinet, targets stable government structure

The Bhumjaithai Party has finalised 15 ministries for Anutin Charnvirakul's second cabinet, following the formula "5-19-8-3" for allocating ministerial positions. This comes as Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) is set to certify the results of the 2026 elections, paving the way for government formation.
Anutin's second government is poised for a stable and strong parliamentary position, with an expected 298 seats, but the allocation of ministries could present some challenges due to increased negotiating power among parties.
The cabinet formula allocates 5 positions to independent experts (such as those in finance), while Bhumjaithai retains 19 seats, including the following key positions:
Bhumjaithai also considers potential ministries for prominent figures like Napinthorn Srisanpang, Siripong Angkasakulkiat, and Trisulee Traisornkul for the remaining positions, including Justice Minister.
The Pheu Thai Party is set to receive 8 ministerial positions, including key portfolios:
Meanwhile, Palang Pracharath Party and smaller parties are expected to secure 3 positions, with Trinuch Thienthong likely appointed as Minister of Social Development and Human Security.
Ministerial quotas are expected to be finalised in the coming days, with decisions on which parties will control specific ministries expected within the next 1-2 days.