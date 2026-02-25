Bhumjaithai locks in 15 ministries for Anutin's second cabinet, targets stable government structure

Bhumjaithai Party finalises distribution for Anutin's second cabinet with a 5-19-8-3 allocation, assigning 15 ministries to key members while other parties secure key roles. The government aims to form a stable administration.

The Bhumjaithai Party has finalised 15 ministries for Anutin Charnvirakul's second cabinet, following the formula "5-19-8-3" for allocating ministerial positions. This comes as Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) is set to certify the results of the 2026 elections, paving the way for government formation.

Anutin's second government is poised for a stable and strong parliamentary position, with an expected 298 seats, but the allocation of ministries could present some challenges due to increased negotiating power among parties.

The cabinet formula allocates 5 positions to independent experts (such as those in finance), while Bhumjaithai retains 19 seats, including the following key positions:

  • Anutin Charnvirakul – Prime Minister and Minister of Defence
  • Ekniti Nitithanprapas – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance
  • Sihasak Phuangketkeow – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport
  • Suchart Chomklin – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment
  • Chaichanok Chidchob – Minister of Digital Economy and Society
  • Suphajee Suthumpun – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce
  • Songsak Thongsri – Potential Minister of the Interior
  • Sabida Thaised – Minister of Culture or Tourism and Sports
  • Pattana Promphat – Minister of Public Health
  • Paradorn Prissananantakul – Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office
  • Akanat Promphan – Minister of Industry

Bhumjaithai also considers potential ministries for prominent figures like Napinthorn Srisanpang, Siripong Angkasakulkiat, and Trisulee Traisornkul for the remaining positions, including Justice Minister.

The Pheu Thai Party is set to receive 8 ministerial positions, including key portfolios:

  • Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives: Suriya Juangroongruangkit (likely candidate)
  • Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation: Yodchanan Wongsawat (potential candidate)
  • Ministry of Education: Prasert Jantararuangtong, Somsak Thepsuthin, Julapun Amornvivat, Manaporn Charoensri are also names under consideration.

Meanwhile, Palang Pracharath Party and smaller parties are expected to secure 3 positions, with Trinuch Thienthong likely appointed as Minister of Social Development and Human Security.

Ministerial quotas are expected to be finalised in the coming days, with decisions on which parties will control specific ministries expected within the next 1-2 days.

