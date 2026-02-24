Anutin denies 300-seat deal, says no talks until EC confirms election results

On Tuesday, Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, addressed reports that Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, had confirmed the Bhumjaithai Party had finalised a deal to form a government with 300 seats. Anutin clarified that he had not yet discussed anything with Phiphat and pointed at himself, saying, "The one making the deal is this person."

Anutin continued, stating that many election results are still being recounted in several constituencies, and the Election Commission (EC) has already made announcements. He emphasised that discussions on any deals are premature at this stage.

When asked about concerns over alleged vote-counting fraud and issues related to election barcode tampering, Anutin responded, "I don’t know."

Asked whether he still stands by his position that the Prime Minister should be voted on first before discussing positions, Anutin said, "We need to wait until everything is settled. Right now, we can only estimate how many MPs we have. If things are uncertain, it’s pointless to discuss anything with anyone."

Regarding speculation that Capt Thamanat Prompow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, would return from abroad on February 25 and potentially bring a "big surprise," Anutin said he had not heard any such news.