Anutin orders Ekniti, Suphajee to monitor US tariffs

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday ordered Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun to closely monitor developments in US reciprocal tariffs, a Government House source said.
During the weekly Cabinet meeting, Anutin expressed concern that although US President Donald Trump has announced a new universal tariff taking effect on February 24, Washington could later roll out additional trade measures that affect Thai exports.
The source said Anutin instructed Ekniti and Suphajee to coordinate continuously with “Team Thailand” — the committee leading trade negotiations — to prepare a response if further US measures lead to higher import duties.
Anutin also told Thai–US negotiators to continue talks with the US government to secure the best possible terms for Thailand, the source added.
Officials were told to keep a close watch on how the US applies the new tariff and whether additional measures follow, as uncertainty could affect Thai products and exporters in the months ahead.
The heightened monitoring comes after the US Supreme Court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorise the president to impose broad tariffs, prompting the Trump administration to pivot to other legal tools.
Trump has since moved to impose a temporary tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows duties of up to 15% for up to 150 days — a shift that has drawn scrutiny and could still face further legal challenges.
After the Cabinet meeting, Suphajee said ministers had been briefed on the new universal tariff and that Thailand still needed to monitor how the rate would be enforced during the initial 150-day period.
“Now, we stand to gain from the new rate because initially, our rate was 19%. But we need more information for considering after 150 days,” she said, referring to Thailand’s earlier effective rate compared with the newly applied level.
Suphajee said Thailand would continue engaging the US side, while noting that the Trump administration has already outlined which products would be exempt and which would be covered under the temporary duty.