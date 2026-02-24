Anutin orders Ekniti, Suphajee to monitor US tariffs

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday ordered Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun to closely monitor developments in US reciprocal tariffs, a Government House source said.

During the weekly Cabinet meeting, Anutin expressed concern that although US President Donald Trump has announced a new universal tariff taking effect on February 24, Washington could later roll out additional trade measures that affect Thai exports.

The source said Anutin instructed Ekniti and Suphajee to coordinate continuously with “Team Thailand” — the committee leading trade negotiations — to prepare a response if further US measures lead to higher import duties.