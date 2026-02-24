Suvarnabhumi apologises for inappropriate staff, orders urgent fix

Following a trending issue on social media on February 24, 2026, when passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport posted messages questioning the service standards of the personnel at the security screening (X-ray) checkpoint, pointing out inappropriate language and gestures, lack of emotional control, and the scolding of passengers, which led to widespread criticism regarding the image of the national airport.

Recently, Suvarnabhumi Airport apologised to all passengers and is amending the service at the screening checkpoint.

The airport stated that regarding the complaints made on social media on February 23, 2026, concerning the inappropriate language and gestures of the staff at the baggage X-ray checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi Airport,