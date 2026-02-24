Suvarnabhumi apologises for inappropriate staff, orders urgent fix

Following a trending issue on social media on February 24, 2026, when passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport posted messages questioning the service standards of the personnel at the security screening (X-ray) checkpoint, pointing out inappropriate language and gestures, lack of emotional control, and the scolding of passengers, which led to widespread criticism regarding the image of the national airport.
Recently, Suvarnabhumi Airport apologised to all passengers and is amending the service at the screening checkpoint.
The airport stated that regarding the complaints made on social media on February 23, 2026, concerning the inappropriate language and gestures of the staff at the baggage X-ray checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi Airport,
Suvarnabhumi Airport apologises to all passengers for the incident.
The airport has acknowledged the problem and listened to all passenger feedback, and will use all suggestions to improve the staff's service to ensure politeness, humility, and clear communication.
Currently, Suvarnabhumi Airport has ordered the security company operating the baggage X-ray checkpoint to correct and improve its service to be more efficient.
The company is required to conduct briefings with all personnel before they begin their daily shifts, emphasising their readiness to perform their duties and provide service with politeness and proper manners.
They must also provide accurate and appropriate information to passengers.
Furthermore, Suvarnabhumi Airport has instructed the company to organise additional customer service training for the staff to develop personnel and enhance service quality.
Additionally, if any practices are still found to be non-compliant with the guidelines, Suvarnabhumi Airport will proceed with the relevant procedures and further review its supervisory measures.
Suvarnabhumi Airport apologises once again for the incident and has compiled all feedback to implement corrections and further improve its services.