Ekniti: invest, reform laws to make Thailand “strong man of Asia”

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas called for major investment in infrastructure and people—supported by legal reform—to strengthen Thailand’s economy and prevent the country from being seen as “the sick man of Asia”.

Speaking at the “Thailand Economic Drives 2026” seminar hosted by Post Today on Tuesday (February 24), Ekniti said Thailand has faced repeated “storms”, ranging from floods and droughts to shifting global trade dynamics.

He noted that the economic team had implemented “quick, big-win” measures to urgently boost the economy in the short term, as the GDP forecast for Q4 2025 had been predicted to be as low as 0.3% at that time.

As a result of policies such as the Khon La Khrung Plus co-payment scheme, which focused on distributing income to local areas (with only 15% of the money circulating in Bangkok and the rest spread throughout the country), the economy in Q4 2025 bounced back to 2.5%, exceeding many expectations.

However, he warned that more headwinds lie ahead and Thailand must do more to move from being “sick” to becoming stronger.