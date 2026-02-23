Ekniti urges Team Thailand to press on with US talks as tariff falls to 15%

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, outlined Thailand’s approach to managing the impact of US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff adjustments, saying he is coordinating closely with the Ministry of Commerce to craft a negotiation strategy and prepare the best possible response.

In the short term, he said this is a positive psychological boost to market sentiment for both the capital market and Thai products, because the United States cannot easily use its previous tool of reciprocal tariffs, and has therefore turned to other provisions in US trade law instead.

At present, the average tariff rate for Thailand and ASEAN is about 19%, but the latest US measure sets it at 15%, to take effect for 150 days. This reduction could lower the effective rate on some Thai products to below 10%.

Thailand would also gain greater comparative advantage, as competitor countries that previously enjoyed a 10% tariff rate would be raised to 15% as well, making competition more even.

However, he has instructed the Commerce Ministry to continue negotiations with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to protect Thailand’s interests and prepare for other tariff measures in the longer term.