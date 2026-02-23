“KOMEHYO” Expands into Thon Buri, opens 8th Store at Central Pinklao 

KOMEHYO, Japan’s hub of pre-owned luxury goods, has announced a significant expansion with the opening of its 8th store at Central Pinklao. Marking the company’s full-scale entry into Bangkok’s Thon Buri area, the move responds to the steadily growing demand for pre-loved luxury items in Thailand.
Mr. Toru Imai, Managing Director of SAHA KOMEHYO Co., Ltd. that has leveraged KOMEHYO’s 79 years of experience as Japan’s leading provider of popular second-hand luxury brand-name products, revealed that following the success of his company’s previous seven branches, it is evident that Thai consumers increasingly prioritize the value and quality of pre-owned brand-name items. Therefore, KOMEHYO has decided to expand its operations into the high-potential Thon Buri area, selecting the 1st floor of “Central Pinklao” as its latest location, to deliver greater convenience and reach new customer segments in Thon Buri. The new flagship store’s official opening is scheduled for February 20.
For the latest expansion, KOMEHYO continues to emphasize the “Relay Use” experience - giving new life to items no longer in use, under the “Spread Joy, Spark Happiness” concept. Operations are carried out based on Japanese service standards, with Japanese experts and local specialists - who have successfully completed training in Japan - on hand to provide consultation and carefully curate every product.
Thailand’s pre-owned luxury market has exhibited a strong growth trend because “pre-loved items” hold profound sentimental value. The trading of second-hand brand-name goods has also evolved into a culture of sharing; it is not merely about passing items to new owners, but also about promoting sustainable and responsible consumption that benefits both society and the environment. Furthermore, this market plays a vital role in stimulating economic circulation. KOMEHYO, Japan’s trusted buyer and seller of pre-owned luxury goods, has thus enjoyed not just positive response from Thai consumers but also steady growth.
“We have won customers’ hearts by building trust in product quality. Every single item undergoes a rigorous authentication process, supported by a global database containing over 2.4 million items per year. This is seamlessly integrated with the deep expertise of our staff, who ensure that every valuation is both accurate and fair, in line with our goals of fostering a culture of sharing and promoting sustainable consumption,” Mr. Imai said.
KOMEHYO’s decision to tap into the Thon Buri area is expected to help it achieve its growth target. Central Pinklao, a lifestyle hub, has recently been renovated. This shopping complex has the potential to attract not only locals but also people from nearby provinces to KOMEHYO’s new store, where they can experience world-class services for pre-owned luxury products.
Currently, KOMEHYO operates a total of eight branches in Thailand, located at: Central@centralwOrld (2nd floor), Central Bangna (1st floor), Terminal 21 Rama 3 (G floor), J-Park Sriracha Nihon Mura (2nd floor, New Town Zone), The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi (M floor), Kingsquare Community Mall (2nd floor), Central Plaza Ladprao (2nd floor), and Central Pinklao (1st floor), the latest branch.
Customers who love pre-owned luxury items from KOMEHYO can visit our physical stores or conveniently explore our curated collection online at www.komehyo.co.th or via Facebook: Komehyo Thailand.
About
Sellers can make an appointment to sell their luxury items in a private room. As of now, KOMEHYO is ready to buy a large quantity of brand-name items.
The company has over 680 experts in Japan who specialize in each type of luxury goods.