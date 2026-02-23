“KOMEHYO” Expands into Thon Buri, opens 8th Store at Central Pinklao 

KOMEHYO’s decision to tap into the Thon Buri area is expected to help it achieve its growth target. Central Pinklao, a lifestyle hub, has recently been renovated. This shopping complex has the potential to attract not only locals but also people from nearby provinces to KOMEHYO’s new store, where they can experience world-class services for pre-owned luxury products.

Currently, KOMEHYO operates a total of eight branches in Thailand, located at: Central@centralwOrld (2nd floor), Central Bangna (1st floor), Terminal 21 Rama 3 (G floor), J-Park Sriracha Nihon Mura (2nd floor, New Town Zone), The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi (M floor), Kingsquare Community Mall (2nd floor), Central Plaza Ladprao (2nd floor), and Central Pinklao (1st floor), the latest branch.

Customers who love pre-owned luxury items from KOMEHYO can visit our physical stores or conveniently explore our curated collection online at www.komehyo.co.th or via Facebook: Komehyo Thailand.

About

KOMEHYO intends to share the happiness of passing valuable pre-loved items one no longer uses to those who want them under the concept of “Spread Joy, Spark Happiness.” All luxury goods, such as bags and watches, are meticulously inspected by highly experienced Japanese experts, who are ready to provide customers with advice and professional care throughout the buying and selling process. Customers can be assured of the level of service quality and credibility guaranteed by our reputation, which allows them to buy or sell second-hand brand-name goods with peace of mind and confidence. Sellers can make an appointment to sell their luxury items in a private room. As of now, KOMEHYO is ready to buy a large quantity of brand-name items.

Under the concept of “Spread Joy, Spark Happiness,” KOMEHYO acts as an intermediary who ensures trust and credibility by guaranteeing the quality of items. The company has over 680 experts in Japan who specialize in each type of luxury goods. Each expert has completed training and passed our standard exams on buying, product care, and pricing based on a special curriculum developed by the company. KOMEHYO has a database of over 2.4 million items per year. These strategies ensure that every transaction is credible and will continue to impress and provide happiness to customers who wish to buy and sell their beloved brand-name items.