Nation Group awards scholarships to employees’ children for 37th year

Nation Group held its annual scholarship presentation ceremony for employees’ children on Wednesday (March 11), continuing its support for educational opportunities and boosting morale among employees’ families.
The ceremony was presided over by Shine Bunnag, chief executive officer of Nation Group, together with senior executives including Nutwara Saengwarin, executive director, and Aeumsree Boonhachairat, assistant chief executive officer, who joined in congratulating the recipients and presenting the scholarships at the Nation Building in Bangkok.
Nation Group scholarship scheme for employees’ children has been conducted continuously since 1988. Over the past 37 years, it has awarded thousands of scholarships to employees’ children.
This year, a total of 112 scholarships were granted, covering students from early childhood to university level. The event was attended warmly by employees’ children and their parents, reflecting the pride shared by families across Nation Group.
Shine stressed the importance of academic performance as an initial indicator, saying: “Academic results may not fully determine one’s future in working life, but they are an important sign when we step into the real world of work, showing how much dedication, determination and discipline we have.”
He also shared thoughts on adapting to changing times, saying: “Gaining knowledge today is much easier and more convenient than in the past. We are no longer limited to classrooms or libraries, as we can study through online systems from anywhere. I would therefore like all of you to be eager to learn and make the most of this opportunity.”
In addition, Shine spoke about the importance of discipline in life, encouraging young people to see the organisation’s commitment to supporting their future rather than viewing the scholarships simply as a routine welfare benefit.
He emphasised that the best way to repay this opportunity is to remain committed to study and maintain discipline consistently.
Shine also urged parents to continue supporting and closely guiding their children, instilling determination and discipline in learning so that they can grow into capable individuals, become quality members of the workforce, and serve as an important force for the country in the future.