Nation Group awards scholarships to employees’ children for 37th year

Shine stressed the importance of academic performance as an initial indicator, saying: “Academic results may not fully determine one’s future in working life, but they are an important sign when we step into the real world of work, showing how much dedication, determination and discipline we have.”

He also shared thoughts on adapting to changing times, saying: “Gaining knowledge today is much easier and more convenient than in the past. We are no longer limited to classrooms or libraries, as we can study through online systems from anywhere. I would therefore like all of you to be eager to learn and make the most of this opportunity.”

In addition, Shine spoke about the importance of discipline in life, encouraging young people to see the organisation’s commitment to supporting their future rather than viewing the scholarships simply as a routine welfare benefit.

He emphasised that the best way to repay this opportunity is to remain committed to study and maintain discipline consistently.

Shine also urged parents to continue supporting and closely guiding their children, instilling determination and discipline in learning so that they can grow into capable individuals, become quality members of the workforce, and serve as an important force for the country in the future.