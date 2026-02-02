Nation Group staff win nine medals at ASEAN Para Games 2025

Nation Group welcomed and congratulated its staff members following their strong results at the 13th ASEAN Para Games 2025, where they secured a total of nine medals. Team Thailand also successfully finished as overall gold-medal champions for a seventh time.

Shine Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Nation Group, presented financial support as encouragement, commending the athletes for their determination and training, and for bringing pride to the organisation, their families and the nation.



At the 13th ASEAN Para Games, Thailand’s para athletes delivered a resounding performance on the international stage, claiming the overall title for a seventh time with 175 gold medals. Nation Group staff athletes contributed nine medals in total — three gold, three silver and three bronze — across badminton, bowling and shooting.