Nation Group staff win nine medals at ASEAN Para Games 2025

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 02, 2026

Nation Group congratulates staff athletes who won nine medals at the 13th ASEAN Para Games 2025 as Thailand topped the table with 175 golds

Nation Group welcomed and congratulated its staff members following their strong results at the 13th ASEAN Para Games 2025, where they secured a total of nine medals. Team Thailand also successfully finished as overall gold-medal champions for a seventh time.

Shine Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Nation Group, presented financial support as encouragement, commending the athletes for their determination and training, and for bringing pride to the organisation, their families and the nation.

At the 13th ASEAN Para Games, Thailand’s para athletes delivered a resounding performance on the international stage, claiming the overall title for a seventh time with 175 gold medals. Nation Group staff athletes contributed nine medals in total — three gold, three silver and three bronze — across badminton, bowling and shooting.

Badminton

  • Mongkhon Bunsoon: Gold, Men’s Singles SL3; Bronze, Men’s Doubles SL3–SL4
  • Amnuay Wechwithan: Bronze, Women’s Singles WH2
  • Preecha Somsiri: Bronze, Men’s Doubles SU5

Bowling

  • Suphan Sinthusuwan: Gold, Men’s Singles TPB8; Silver, Mixed Doubles TPB8+TPB8

Shooting

  • Pawarit Suksa-ard: Gold, Mixed P4 50m; Silver, Men’s P1 10m Air Pistol SH1; Silver, Men’s R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1

On this occasion, Shine Bunnag presented 100,000 baht in support to boost morale, and reiterated Nation Group’s commitment to supporting staff in showcasing their full potential — both in their professional roles and in representing the country as athletes.

The badminton team is next set to compete at the BAHRAIN BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2026 from February 7–14, 2026 in Bahrain.

