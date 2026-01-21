BDI, Nation Group back ThaiLLM to boost digital sovereignty

The Big Data Institute (BDI) and Nation Group (Thailand) on Wednesday (January 21) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the Thai Large Language Model (ThaiLLM) initiative, which aims to build artificial intelligence infrastructure for the Thai language.

The signing ceremony was held at Nation Tower in Bangkok and was presided over by Tiranee Achalakul, director of BDI, and Shine Bunnag, chief executive officer of Nation Group.

Also attending as witnesses were Soontaree Songserm, senior executive vice-president of BDI, and Warangkana Kalayanapradit, adviser to the CEO of Nation Group, along with executives from both organisations.

Tiranee said artificial intelligence had become part of everyday life for Thai people, but most AI systems were trained on vast amounts of English-language data—accounting for more than 40% of total training data—while Thai-language data represented only 0.4%. This, she said, highlighted Thailand’s lack of a language model that genuinely understands Thai context.

She added that ThaiLLM was not simply about building a language model; it was a national mission to establish “AI language infrastructure” so Thailand can develop and use AI in ways aligned with its own context. BDI will serve as a central coordinating body, integrating collaboration and helping to set standards for Thai-language AI development.